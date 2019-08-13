CRICKET PICTURES: Great 24-point victory keeps Newbold in promotion hunt

Fourth in the table now and facing another crucial game this weekend

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Rob Henderson finished with outstanding figures of 10-4-8-4

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 11 East

Newbold v Standard

Newbold, on the back of a rain-affected match the previous week against Alvis denying them victory, were keen to get a game on. There was doom and gloom overhead with the risk of rain and strong winds; weather more suitable to surfing than cricket, yet the game went ahead. Luckily the rain held off to allow Newbold a 24-point victory, giving them encouragement that promotion is not yet off the table.

Standard won the toss and elected to bat. Newbold got off to a great start taking a wicket in the second over, a simple catch at gully for Tom Dell off the bowling of Rob Henderson. Rob continued to bowl accurately and sharply, picking up a couple more wickets on his way to 4-8 off his 10 overs. Sam Letts in conjunction bowled very well, with absolutely no luck finishing wicketless but deserved far more.

Bruce Virdee keeping wicket for Newbold on Saturday

Newbold kept the pressure up throughout the innings with Sam Kendall the only main contributor, disregarding the 23 extras. After batting 40 overs Sam was eventually caught by Dan Siddons at midwicket for 30. Standard finishing on 96-8 off their 45 overs.

Newbold got quickly to work chasing down the total. An opening stand of 83 between Prit Virdee (28) and Dan Siddons (46) in relatively quick time with a eye on the weather, all but did the job for Newbold. However four quick wickets fell for only 10 runs leaving Newbold 93-4. With only 97 runs to win however, Newbold completed the chase in the 20th over. Luckily for Newbold the only thing to rain during the match were the fours and sixes.

Newbold now sit fourth, 27 points behind joint second Copsewood WIW 2nds and Rugby 3rds, now in the crunch end of the season.

On Saturday Newbold travel away to Copsewood WIW, in a must-win game for promotion chances.

Sam Letts bowled nine overs for just 17 runs

Captain Richard Meacham fielding