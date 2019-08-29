CRICKET PICTURES: Oakfield & Rowlands' promotion hopes ended by narrow defeat

Pictures from Saturday's game against Ward End Unity

Pictures of Jimmy Carter and Richard Burnett batting for the 1st XI by Mike Baker

Jimmy Carter on his way to a fine 63 against Ward End Unity

Warwickshire League Division 5

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI vs Ward End 1st XI

Oakfield and Rowlands slim hopes of a top two finish were all but ended in a narrow defeat to fellow promotion chasers Ward End on Saturday. The visitors won the toss and elected to field on a wicket still suffering from the recent wet weather, unusual for this time of the season. Having lost an early wicket, Jimmy Carter and Rob Harris rebuilt before Harris fell for 12. Skipper Richard Burnett was another batsman to make a decent start, but he fell for 17 with the hosts well placed on 96-3. Scoring was slow with only Carter able to kick on in a fine innings of 63. Most batsmen made a decent start with Ben Broadhurst and Ollie Vaughan contributing 25 and 18 respectively, and the innings closed at a competitive 179-8.

Having only conceded 3 higher scores than this all season, the Paddlers fancied their chances after tea, particularly when Dave Odwell picked up an early wicket. Odwell led the attack superbly picking up 6-37, with Luke Fernando supporting well with 2-24. However, Zaman batting at 3 proved difficult to remove, playing a match-winning innings of 87 before Odwell removed him to give the hosts a glimmer of victory. Ward End however knocked off the 10 runs they needed to secure a 2 wicket win.

Richard Burnett made a decent start on Saturday, but was out for 17

The Paddlers need to pick themselves up for the final three games of the season, knowing every position is vital given the annual re-jigging of teams and divisions meaning the possibility of a promotion even if they finish outside of the top two.

Warwickshire League Division 8

RMCC 2nx XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

The 2nd XI travelled to Coventry looking for more points to keep them away from the bottom 2 in Division 8. This was always going to be tough against their unbeaten hosts, who having elected to bat racked up 266 all out in 48 overs. Neil Armstrong took the bowling plaudits with 4-40, with the other 5 bowlers all picking up a wicket each.

With points key the first aim was to bat through and claim a draw if 266 proved too challenging to chase. The run rate was too much for the visitors, although Tristan Mobbs dropped anchor with 51 to help the visitors towards a draw. Steve HIlliard (15) and Glyn Vaughan (17) offered solid support but wickets continued to fall as a nail-biting conclusion ensued. Last wicket pair of Finn Miles and Ian Addison held firm to secure a draw at 145-9 and ensure 2 vital draw points were picked up.

Warwickshire League Division 12 East

Pak Shaheen 3rd XI vs Oakfield and Rowlands 3rd XI

The 3rd XI suffered a defeat at the hands of Pak Shaheen on Saturday, leaving them needing a win from their final game to escape the bottom 2. The hosts batted first and made 158 all out. Chris Smith was as economical as ever taking 2-10, while young James Robinson impressed with 2-25 with the new ball. James’ dad Andy also got in on the act with 3-48 while there was a wicket apiece for veteran Bryan Acford and another junior, James Sarkies.

When it came to batting, the Paddlers never recovered from losing 3 early wickets. Only Chris Smith showed any real defiance with 48 as the visitors were bowled out for 102.

Sunday Friendly

Barford vs Oakfield & Rowlands

Oakfield & Rowlands visited Barford on Sunday for a long-established friendly. Batting first, Jimmy Carter and Sam Miles created a good platform with 31 each, but only Dan Pfadenhaeur (23) and George Smith (14) reached double figures in support as the innings petered out to 145-8 from 40 overs.

Despite Chris Smith’s early wicket, part of another miserly spell of 2-12, the hosts found the chase relatively straightforward. Luke Fernando picked up the 3rd wicket but the hosts eased home by 7 wickets with 2 overs to spare.