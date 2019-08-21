CRICKET PICTURES: Win ensures Barby's place in Premier league next season

Century for Simon Blundell and second five-wicket haul of season for Luke Satchwell in 3rds' best ever result

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Craig Scott made 35 in a key partnership with twin brother Jason for Barby 1sts on Saturday

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st X1 187-8 defeated Solihull Municipal 154-10 by 33 runs

Barby secured a valuable 24-point victory over Solihull Municipal and with it league safety in the Warwickshire Premier League. After heavy midweek rain the toss was 50/50 however Barby skipper Joel Gleghorn back from Wedding duties elected to maintain a winning formula and bat first.

Openers Rob Field and Mathew Nobes Found the going tough at first but through a combination of skill and a little fortune saw off the new ball and took the total to 39 before Nobes became the first wicket to fall after making 31. This platform proved crucial as after the shine went from the ball Barby's middle order were able to grind out a total. The key partnership came when twins Jason (51) and Craig Scott (35) joined each other and after the lower order chipped in, Barby felt well satisfied at tea with 187-8 on the board.

Jason Scott hit 51 runs for Barby 1sts in their match-winning 187-8

With a strong wind blowing across the BCG the pitch was drying quickly and there was a worry that maybe things could be easier for Municipals batsmen. Skipper Gleghorn elected to go with the seam spin combination that had worked so well in the defeat of Rugby in the preceding home game and it paid dividends as Municipal were reduced to 33-5 following an inspired 4 wicket burst from Seth Westley supported by Craig Scott 1-31.

At this point Barby were hit by the bowling regulations designed to prevent injuries to young quick bowlers as Westley was withdrawn from the attack with 4 wickets to his name after he’d bowled 7 overs. With Will Sinclair nursing a sore fetlock, Skipper Gleghorn rang the changes and Municipals Stanley (62) and Kerswell (53) rode their luck to construct what started to look like a match winning partnership. Despite some excellent attempts at half chances notably by the athletic Rob Field, nothing stuck and with the total on 140 with overs not a problem the game looked Solihull’s to lose.

This was the time when skipper Gleghorn was able to bring back Westley and things turned immediately. Both the ‘in’ batsmen were quickly dismissed and Municipal were back in disarray. Westley who finished with 7 wickets for 32 runs bowling in tandem with fellow 18-year-old Mathew Nobes (2-41) cleaned up the tail.

Warwickshire U19 star Westley now has 42 league wickets at an average of less than 15 runs per wicket; a remarkable return at this level from one so young.

Simon Blundell scoring a century for Barby 3rds against Thrapston on Saturday

Skipper Gleghorn was scarcely able to hide his delight as Barby, the smallest club in the reconstituted Warwickshire Premier League and pre season favourites for relegation are now safe with 4 games left. Barby travel to bottom of the league Standard next week hoping to further climb the table.

Barby 2nd XI 146-4, Griff & Coton 1st XI 102-10

Barby Won by 44 Runs

Barby 2nds returned to winning ways with a 44 run victory over Griff & Coton Barby batted first and on a tricky pitch and slow outfield batted with patience to grind out a total of 146-4 from their 45 overs with five of the six batsmen reaching double figures Joe Bramley 33, Captain Joe Hardbattle 31 not out, Richard Tarrant 23, Antony Franks 20 and Will Tarrant 10 not out the backbone of the Barby total.

Simon Blundell was eventually out for 103 in the 3rds' victory

Barby's opening bowlers Liam Franks 2-13 and Joe Hardbattle 0-25 from 10 overs stopped Griff getting off to a quick start keeping them in check as the run rate built Joel Jacob 3-25 and Chris Bramley 3-10 bowled out Griff for 102 as the last 5 wickets fell for 22 runs to leave Barby winners by 44 runs.

Barby3rd XI 221-7, Thrapston 135 all out

Barby 30pts beat Thrapston 6pts by 86 runs.

Barby 3rds made it a 3 wins Saturday for the club after the success of the 1st and 2nd XIs to produce their best ever result since being formed 8 years ago to pull off a surprise win against promotion chasers Thrapston to all but secure their place in Division 11 for next season.

The heavy rain from the previous day had dried up nicely, and after losing the toss and being inserted Barby put together an opening partnership of 130 to go a long way to setting up the win. Simon Blundell played a magnificent innings, hitting the ball to all parts on his way to his maiden century for Barby. When Blundell finally fell for 103, Captain Hardbattle who provided him with good support fell soon after for 20, leaving the hosts on 138-2. The platform was set for the middle order to push on, and Chey Manzella did exactly that by clubbing a brutal 34 off just 12 balls. Steve Webb (18) took the score beyond 200 and ensured Barby reached a highly competitive 221-7.

Thrapston needed a good start, but Barby came out full of intensity and determined to make the visitors work hard for every run.

John Hardbattle in the 3rds' best ever result since they were formed eight years ago, a surprise win against promotion-chasing Thrapston

Superb opening spells by Luke Satchwell and Chey Manzella saw Thrapston reeling at 22-3 after 10 overs and in real danger of being completely blown away. A superb direct hit from Tom Lynch put Thrapston even further in trouble, but Durman (42) and Anderson (32) joined forces and held up the Barby charge. At 122-5 and with 10 overs left, an unlikely late dash was still possible with 10 an over required, but Durman fell to Britton courtesy of a superb diving catch on the boundary by Hardbattle.

Luke Satchwell was then re-introduced into the attack and the youngster bowled magnificently, taking the last three wickets (all bowled off stump) to finish up with his second five wicket haul of the season and the remarkable figures of 8-2-11-5.

A brilliant win by Barby, one which now leaves them requiring just 6 more points from the final three games to mathematically ensure safety, which would be quite an achievement for this young side.

Barby Sunday XI 236-6, Marton 220-6

Barby Sunday XI Won by 16 runs

Barby’s Sunday XI made it four wins out of four for the club over the weekend with a 16 run victory over Marton in a high scoring friendly fixture at the BCG batting first Barby made 236-6 from their 40 overs due to 90 from Alex Watson a quick 59 Not Out from Michael Ross 28 from Joel Jacob and 21 from Jai Lala. Marton started slowly and reached 70-4 from 20 overs at the drinks break only for Jay Singh to up the run rate as he made 110 not out to give Marton a chance of victory but they fell 16 runs short on 220-6 from their 40 overs.