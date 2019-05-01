CRICKET: Record sixth-wicket stand claims improbable win for Willoughby

New era as 2nd XI make debut in Northamptonshire league this weekend

Club Friendly

Willoughby Sunday XI v Monks Kirby

A club record sixth-wicket partnership between Mark Fell and Justin Hanks saw Willoughby recover to claim an unexpected victory over visitors Monks Kirby on Sunday.

Their unbeaten stand of 166 not only rescued some respectability to the home side’s reply - which had slumped to 65-5 - but also steered the hosts to an improbable five-wicket victory.

There was added significance to their winning partnership in that Fell and Hanks are also father and step-son, and it was Fell who led the way with an unbeaten 85 which included nine boundaries and three sixes.

Hanks – who is only 14 years old – equally played his part by carving five boundaries and leading the running between the stumps in his fine mature knock of 63 not out.

Willoughby finished on 231 for 5. Earlier, the visitors had racked up a competitive total for the home side to chase, making 227 for 7.

Opener Morton and loanee for day Adam Whitfield put on their own grand stand, making 169 for the opening wicket.

That was broken when Whitfield was run out having made a useful 64 with Morton departing shortly after just six runs short of a century.

He was one of skipper Ashley Rayner’s three scalps late on for figures of 3 for 26, with Dave Alcock taking 2 for 32. But the day belonged to the father and step-son combination with the beer very much on the former of the two.

This Saturday sees Willoughby embark on a new era for the club when they make their debut in the Northamptonshire Cricket League (NCL).

The club have made the switch from the South Northants Cricket League during the close season with the 1st XI drafted into Division 6 and the club’s second XI in Division 13.

And it is the 2nd XI who will have the honour of the first game which is this Saturday when they entertain fellow newcomers Pytchley CC at The Green with a 1pm start.

Willoughby’s 1st XI begin their new league campaign a week on Saturday (May 11) when they host Thrapston IIs.