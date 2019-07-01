CRICKET ROUND-UP: Braunston Paddox are Senior Plate champions

The week's results from the Rugby & District League senior teams

Rugby & District Cricket League

Sunday’s Senior Plate final saw Braunston Paddox champions by six wickets over West Haddon & Guilsborough. WH&G won the toss and batted first, but were all out for 71 in 13.2 overs with a top score of 33 by Gavin Cope.

Clive Turner (11) was the only other batsman in double figures, as Jordan Shingler took an outstanding 3-4 off 2.2 overs. Paul Beck took 2-28.

Openers Kieren Bennett (29) and Jordan Shingler (20no) led the reply, as Braunston Paddox reached 73-4 in 16.2 overs. Clive Turner was the main wicket taker with 3-12.

A1 Combined progressed to the semi-finals of the Senior Knock-out Cup, with a 138-run win over Yelvertoft on Friday. A1 won the toss and elected to bat as Michael Hughes led them to a formidable total of 212-3, with an unbeaten 104. David Marshall added 43 and James Nuttall 29. The villagers struggled to 74 all out after 18 overs, against tight bowling. There were two wickets apiece for Jon Sage, James Nuttall, Jason Jakeman an Afzal Shabbir.

In Wednesday’s Division 1 league games, A1 Combined beat Oakfield & Rowlands by 7 wickets. O&R chose to bat, making 134-6 including 55 by Stuart Atkins and 23 by Robert Harris. Vishaal Rathod took 2-18 and Tom Rigby 2-32. Michael Hughes was in good form with 51no, supported by Bhavik Rathon 47 and Rahul Shah 21no as A1 hit a winning 137-2 in 17.2 overs. Chris Smith and Ashley Cutts claimed the wickets.

Rugby CC beat Hunningham by 7 wickets, after chasing 95-9. Hunningham’s top scorers were Richard Pettifer annd Jake Pettifer on 17. Adam Milson took 3-22 and Liam Slaughter 2-21. Rugby needed only 11.4 overs to make 97-2, largely thanks to Lee Golding’s 64no with Alex Smith on 19no.

Jaspal Sanghera took 2-12.

Yelvertoft won their game with Newbold by 14 runs after being put in to bat. James Burnett 22 was top scorer in their 105-8. Kevin Lee took 3-13 and Darren Wood 3-14.

Newbold’s best bat was Jason Scott on 15, as they finished on 91-9. Adam ursall took 3-17 and Chris Thomas 3-28.

Southam enjoyed a 53-run win over The Merchants, who won the toss and chose to field. Southam made a healthy 181-5, with Peter Burnell 62, Henry Wilkins 52no and Mike Clewes 40. Neal McGrath took 2-44, Owen Edwards 1-8 and Alex Winton 1-37.

The Merchants were all out for 128 after 18.4 overs, with Owen Edwards making 68. Mike Clewes, Craig Lenton, Mohan Venkataramanachar and Henry Wilkins took two wickets apiece.

In Division 2 Old Laurentians were six-wicket winners against Dunchurch & Bilton. Choosing to bat first, D&B made 170-5 led by Jay Singh’s 86. Mark Palmer took 2-29 and Leigh Fisher 2-41.

Luke Billyeald was the mainstay of OLs’ innings on 87, with Dave Taylor 34 and David Longrigg 30. Steve Edden took 3-27 and Andy Goldney 1-31 as OLs reached 174-4 in 17.5 overs.

Walcote set a total of 109-3 in their 62-run win over Long Itchington, who were all out for 47 in 12.5 overs. Walcote’s top scorer was Mike Dunkley with 47, supported by Tom Watson 25. Ally Kenworthy, Aaron Sutcliffe and Freddie Hart were the successful bowlers. Jamie Breakwell with 21 led LI’s reply with Sam Green-Armytage the only other batsman in double figures. Ben Watston took 3-8, Luke Miller 3-7, Ben Ashton 2-6 and Chay Kalym 2-12.

Division 3 games saw a close four-run win for Network Rail over Newbold. Electing to bat, Network Rail made 142-5, with Adam Warwick 49 and Dave Orbinson 27. Paul Spooner took 2-30. Spencer Brown and Bruce Virdee both made 30 in Newbold’s reply of 138 all out, with one ball to go. Tom Dell added 22. Liam Clements took 3-12 and Adam Warwick 3-25 with Davd Taylor 2-22.

Willoughby enjoyed a 10-wicket win over Ashby St Ledgers. Having won the toss, ASL batted and were all out for 88, despite 34 for Rob Burdett. Karl Quinney did most of the damage with 5-12 with son Jake taking 2-8. Ceri Robets (37no) and Hassan Nawaz (31no) then eased Willoughby to 91 in the 11th over.

West Haddon & Guilsborough were 51-run victors over Yelvertoft after setting a total of 167-5, including 58 for Archie Houghton and 35 for Luke Sage. William Pollard top scored for Yelvertoft with 55 of their 116-3, with Adam Ratnayake 31no. Wickets were shared by Clive Turner, David Love and Archie Houghton.