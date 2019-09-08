CRICKET: Rugby & District League champions crowned after close finish to season

Trophies for Southam, Barby and Braunston Paddox

Southam are Division One champions of the Rugby & District Cricket League, with 48 points, ahead of A1 Combined on 36.

Barby topped Division Two on 30 points, with runners-up Walcote edging Long Itchington out on net run rate, after both finished on 22 points.

Braunston Paddox finish top of Division Three with 56 points to runners-up Willoughby’s 52.

In the final week of games, Division Three champions Braunston Paddox (148-1) beat Ashby St Ledgers (146-1) by nine wickets in the final week of the Rugby & District Cricket League. Ashby batted first, with Rob Burdett top scoring on 75no and Jonas Mackay 38no.

Stephen Nelligan led the Braunston Paddox reply with 84no, supported by Ryan Spriggs 31no as they reached the target in the 11th over.

The previous day, the champions (144-6) had beaten Oakfield & Rowlands (119-5) by 25 runs. Put into bat, Braunston Paddox had Ryan Haynes’ 48 and Kieren Bennett’s 35 as the main contributions. Luke Fernando helped restrict the innings with 3-32.

Dale Coles then led O&R’s reply with 32, along with 29 from Sam Miles and 27 by George Smith, but they fell short of the required rate. Colin Scott took 2-22.

West Haddon & Guilsborough (114-8) lost out to Oakfield & Rowlands (115-5) by five wickets in their Rugby & District Division Three game. WH&G won the toss and elected to bat, with opener Gavin Cope their highest scorer on 22, Simon Nicholls 20 not out and Archie Houghton 19 after 16 overs.

Chris Smith did much of the damage with 4-26 off his four overs and James Weston 2-40.

Ben Simms with 47 not out was the mainstay of O&R’s reply, with Sam Miles next best on 17 as they reached the target with two overs to spare. Nat Button took 2-18.