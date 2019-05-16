CRICKET: Skipper Burnett hits league's best score on Saturday with 162 not out

Oakfield & Rowlands round-up

Warwickshire League Division 5

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI v Knowle & Dorridge 3rd XI

Oakfield & Rowlands entertained K&D looking to build on last week’s first win of the season at Streetly.

After yet more rain in the preceding days, the sides were faced with a dry but slow wicket and even slower outfield. Home skipper Richard Burnett lost the toss for the fourth consecutive game, and for the fourth time the hosts were asked to bat first.

A mix-up saw opener Jimmy Carter run out early on, bringing skipper Richard Burnett to the crease to join Jack Randle.

The pair batted sensibly to lay a solid platform, moving the score to 68 before Randle was harshly adjudged caught behind for 23. Stewart Burnett joined brother Richard and the pair continued to bat sensibly to reach the half way stage 84-2.

After drinks, the pair slowly increased the tempo, Richard in particular finding his form as he passed 50. With plenty of wickets in hand, the home skipper opened up and really began to find his feet as the scoring rate increased, with Stewart Burnett happy to play second fiddle and rotate the strike.

The possibility of a 200 plus score became a reality as Richard Burnett became the first O&R batsman to reach a century this season.

The hard work really began to pay off in the last 10 overs as 97 runs were added, Oakfield & Rowlands making an imposing 267-2 from their 50 overs.

The Burnett brothers shared an unbroken stand of 199 with skipper Richard Burnett the main contributor, making an unbeaten 162, the highest score in the Warwickshire League on Saturday.

Stewart continued his solid early season form reaching a second consecutive half-century finishing on 55 not out.

After tea, Stuart Atkins and Oli Vaughan took the new ball and were soon causing problems for the visitors. Atkins was unlucky to go wicketless, while Vaughan made one early breakthrough as the visitors struggled to keep up with the rate. With dark clouds closing in, Mark Randle and Jamie Brightwell were brought into the attack early in an attempt to get to the 20 over mark to ensure a result.

Randle struck in his second over, with a well taken catch from Rob Harris, however the rain came with K&D 39-2 from 17 overs.

After a lengthy break, any hopes of forcing a win were made harder by the fact only a further 9 overs remained in the game. Randle did his best to force an unlikely victory, picking up two further wickets on the way to 3-7 as the Paddlers easily secured the winning draw.

Jamie Brightwell was also rewarded with a wicket from the final ball of the game, crucially adding an extra bonus point, as K&D closed on 46-5 from 26 overs, and the hosts disappointed not to win the game.

After two positive results it appears Oakfield & Rowlands are starting to find their form and will look to continue this when they visit Nuneaton this Saturday.

Warwickshire Division 8

Solihull Municipal 2nd XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

The second XI travelled to Solihull in what they expected to be another tough encounter in a competitive league.

This time skipper Ian Randle broke the curse and won the toss, and had no hesitation in electing to field after a rain delay reduced the game to 45 overs.

After a solid start, Herman Claassen was introduced to the attack and made 2 important breakthroughs on his way to 2-32.

Darren French was the pick of the bowlers with 3-26, while Dave Odwell and Luke Fernando picked up 2-36 and 2-25 respectively to restrict Municipal to 169-9 from their 45 overs.

After tea, the visitors lost Tristan Mobbs for 9 before Chris Goodwin (21) and skipper Ian Randle (42) laid a solid foundation to the innings.

Darren French made 25 not out and Werno Claassen 21, however the side was always behind the run rate and closed on 135-5, to take a losing draw.

Warwickshire Division 12

Castle Bromwich 3rd XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI had a day to forget when they visited Castle Bromwich at the former Birmingham Co-op ground.

Dinesh Fernando won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. Liam Denipitiya was the pick of the attack, the youngster taking 3-12 to give the visitors hope of bowling CB out for a low score.

Despite a wicket each for Chris Smith, Finn Miles, Sam Miles and skipper Fernando, Castle Brom’s number 8 scored an unbeaten 50 to take the hosts to 148-7 from 38 overs.

After tea, the visitors batted and put in a performance to forget, being bowled out for just 20. Onwards and upwards to next week!

Sunday Friendly

Oakfield & Rowlands v Monks Kirby

O&R entertained Monks Kirby in a low scoring affair on Sunday. The visitors batted first and were bowled out for just 138.

Luke Fernando (3-10) led the way, with Liam Denipitiya (3-24) completing a good weekend with the ball in support.

Fellow youth prospect James Robinson showed his promise with 2-23 while Finn Miles and Chris Goodwin took a wicket each.

The performance in the field was as good as it got with the hosts bowled out for just 78 in reply, struggling in the slow conditions.