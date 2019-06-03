CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby 2nds batting against Griff & Coton

Barby 1sts fall short by 17 runs against Solihull Municipal

Pictures by Mike Baker: James Wynn Evans and Joe Bramley batting for Barby 2nds

James Wynn Evans on his way to making 33 for Barby 2nds on Saturday

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Solihull Municipal 1st XI 149-10 (20 points)

Barby 1st XI 132-10 (5 points)

Solihull Municipal 1st XI won by 17 runs

Joe Bramley scored 16 in the 2nds' winning draw with Griff & Coton

Barby slipped to a 17-run defeat in Solihull in a game they should have won after bowling Solihull out for 149. Five Solihull batsmen reached double figures but failed to go on to make a substantial score with Harry Lewis top scoring with 37, as the Barby bowlers took wickets at regular intervals after breaking the opening partnership of 43. Danny Scott was the stand out bowler taking 3-28 from his 10 overs and Craig Scott 2-16 and Michael Ross 2-16, helping to bowl out Solihull for 149 and take maximum bowling points.

Barby started their reply with an opening partnership of 54 between Tom Gleghorn and Mathew Nobes before Nobes was dismissed for 24. Gleghorn carried on in aggressive fashion making 57, containing 12 fours and a six, before he became the fourth Barby wicket to fall with the score on 93. With Gleghorn’s dismissal Solihull came back into the match as two more wickets fell to see Barby collapse to 104-6. A partnership of 21 between Will Sinclair and Joel Gleghorn took Barby to 125-6 before two more wickets fell in quick succession as Sinclair was left on 15 not out as Barby were bowled out for 132, to lose by 17 runs.

Mike Reynolds 4-18 and Alex Roslyn 3-19 took the wickets to send Barby to defeat in the 35th over.

Warwickshire County Cricket League Division 10 East

Barby 2nd XI 202-9 (18 points)

Griff & Coton 1st XI 196-9 (11 points)

Match drawn

Barby 2nd XI came away with a winning draw against Griff & Coton 1st XI at a sunny and warm BCG. After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Barby made an aggressive start as 19 runs were taken from the first over of the innings. Griff struck back by taking two wickets in the next over as the score stood at 19-2 after two overs.

The score progressed to 41 before Joe Hardbattle became Barby’s third wicket to fall. This brought 13-year-old Will Tarrant to the wicket to join his father Richard and the pair added 65 before Tarrant Snr became the fourth wicket to fall for a well made innings of 65. Further contributions from James Wynn Evans 33, Antony Franks 18, Joe Bramley 16, Will Tarrant 15 and Adam Shay 14 took Barby past the 200 mark, to take maximum batting points as the innings ended on 202-9 after 45 overs. Dholoo taking 5-33 for Griff & Coton.

Griff lost early wickets in reply and after 20 overs had reached just 48-4 but Ray Hall with 59 brought Griff back into contention for the win before becoming one of three wickets for Joe Bramley who took 3-28. With 12 runs needed off the last over to win, Adam Shay held his nerve as only five runs were scored as Griff fell six runs short to see Barby take 18 points from a winning draw, with Shay taking 2-25 and Joel Jacob bowling his 10 overs of off spin to take 2-23.

Barby 3rds 140-5, Old Northamptonians 141-5

ONs won by 5 wickets

Barby 3rds fell to a third straight defeat away at ON’s on Saturday.

Barby worked hard on a tricky pitch to reach 140-5, with fine contributions from Alex Watson 43 and father and son Steve Webb (23) and Freddie Webb (24).

A mixture of dropped catches and questionable umpiring decisions for a second week running (the only two no balls of the game involved Barby bowlers taking wickets!) meant the hosts reached the improbable target with four overs and five wickets to spare.