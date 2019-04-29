CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby bounce back with dominant display

Century for Nobes in draw with Attock

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER - Mathew Nobes and Craig Scott batting

Matt Nobes on his way to 102 not out for Barby 1sts on Saturday

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1sts 296-2 (14 points) drew with Attock 1sts (6 points) 272-5

Barby's batsmen bounced back from the previous week's embarrassing collapse with a dominant display against Attock in a high-scoring encounter at the BCG.

With storm Hannah’s high winds lashing the ground, Barby skipper Joel Gleghorn had no hesitation in choosing to bat, with 47-year-old Rob Field promoted to open with 17-year-old Matt Nobes.

Craig Scott made 62 off 40 balls against Attock

Field however belied his age, severe on anything lose and lightening between the wickets as the pair put on 150 for the first wicket before he was dismissed for 69.

Craig Scott then joined Nobes, and built another century partnership, with Scott playing rapier to Nobes foil. Scott went on to make an enterprising 62 off 40 balls while Nobes, who had played a mature innings laced with deft touches and deflections, remained unbeaten on 102, his second consecutive league hundred at the BCG.

Taking to the field in bobble hats, Barby were looking for a quick start and Seth Westley delivered the goods with a wicket first ball of the innings. From that moment on however wickets became hard to come by as Attock's powerful batting order went about chasing down the total. Michael Ross once more bowled tightly in taking 2-54 off 15 overs while Dan Scott picked up 2-89.

Attock never quite caught up the run rate, finishing on 272 for 5 off their allotted overs, however the chase remained entertaining throughout.

Whilst happy with the batting, skipper Joel Gleghorn was less pleased with Barby's display in the field: “In two games we have played half a game well both times. Next week against Handsworth we need to put it all together.”

Barby's firsts are away on Saturday with the seconds starting their league season versus Nuneaton at the BCG.

Barby Sunday XI 181-10

Napton 185-7

Napton won by 3 wickets

Barby hosted Napton in a Sunday Friendly fixture at the BCG and came up short as Napton won by 3 wickets. After winning the toss, Napton asked Barby to bat first and got off to a good start as Richard Tarrant was caught off the first ball of the innings.

Barby's innings never got going as James Wynn Evans and Jai Lala both made starts but failed to convert, being dismissed for 26 and 22, to leave Barby on 88-5 at the 20 over drinks break. Mathew Nobes, after his hundred the day before, looked in excellent touch as he made 54 and looked as if he would go on to take Barby past 200 as he shared a partnership of 67 with Will Tarrant, who batted well for his 11 runs. But Nobes' dismissal saw Barby eventually all out for an under-par score of 181.

Napton in reply lost wickets to Steve Blanks who bowled a fine eight-over spell to take 3-17 and at the 20-over drinks break Napton were 90-4. With the dismissal of Steve Francis for 50, Barby seemed to have a chance of winning the match but Ed Shilsoe with 31 not out and Tony Hancock 30 took Napton to victory after 36 overs.