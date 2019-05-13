CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby round-up and pictures from the 3rd XI's surprise win

Warwickshire county squad selection for two of Barby's young players

Slideshow and 3rd XI pictures by Mike Baker

Barby's Seth Westley (Under 19s) and William Tarrant (Under 13s) received their Warwickshire county ties last week after earning selection to their respective summer squads

Warwickshire selection: At Edgbaston last week two of Barby's young players were presented with their County ties after their selection to the summer squads.

Seth Westley, who has progressed through the Barby and Warwickshire age groups and has already been playing for Barby’s 1st XI for two years, will be representing Warwickshire Under 19s. William Tarrant, who plays for Barby 2nd XI, will be representing Warwickshire Under 13s, having also developed through the Barby age groups.

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st X1 184-9 (14 pts) drew with Bedworth 147-9 (8 pts)

Barbys 1st X1 couldn’t quite match the wins of the 2nds and 3rds but came close as they picked up a third consecutive winning draw from a nail-biting game against top of the table Bedworth.

Rob Field batting for Barby 1sts against Bedworth

Faced with a slow pitch and lush outfield after a week of rain, skipper Joel Gleghorn elected to bat first, hoping to build on recent good batting displays.

With Matty Nobes dismissed by the first ball of the innings and two wickets down with only 6 runs on the board, it was a decision that Gleghorn started to question, however he needn’t have worried.

Mike Ross came to the crease and after a careful start soon looked at ease in, building a 120 run partnership with veteran opener Rob Field. Ross played elegantly from the start, severe on anything short and striking some enormous sixes down the ground in making 75. Field, whilst playing a supporting role, always kept the scoreboard ticking and kept pressure on the fielders with hard running between the wickets and two maximums of his own.

With the dismissal of Field for 71, new batsmen found the going tough against the canny bowling of Abdul Hafeez (4-46) and Barby's innings closed on 185-9 after the allotted 50 overs.

Michael Ross made 75 in the 1sts' game on Saturday

Whilst by no means a large total, given the condition of the ground it was competitive and Tom Middleton (1-24) and Seth Westley (3-33) started superbly with the new ball before Middleton was forced to retire with a dislocated finger.

Only Scott Friswell out of Bedworth’s much vaunted batting lineup looked comfortable as wickets fell steadily at the other end. A rain shower and subsequent revised winning draw target of 148 offered Bedworth a lifeline in terms of taking the lions share of the points on offer, but with this came the risk of losing wickets. As Friswell continued to bat imperiously, skipper Gleghorn looked to build pressure at the other end. After a tidy spell of bowling from Dan Scott (1-34) it came to Man of the Match Ross (3-52) to bowl the final over with 5 runs required and two wickets left to take.

Ross bowled superbly and with two left from the final delivery Friswell on 97 struck the ball to long off and set off for what looked a certain two. Skipper Joel Gleghorn had other ideas however and his laser guided throw struck the stumps directly and gave the winning draw to Barby.

Barby make the short trip to Rugby cricket club next week hoping to build on recent good displays.

Rob Field on his way to 71 against Bedworth



Warwickshire County Cricket League Division 10 East

Barby 2nd XI 103-6

Warwick 2nd XI 102-10

Barby 2nd XI won by 4 wickets

Barby 2nd XI made it two wins out of two with a four-wicket win away at Warwick 2nd XI in Division 10 East of the Warwickshire County Cricket League.

After winning the toss Barby captain Joe Hardbattle had no hesitation in asking Warwick to bat first after the wet weather in the week leading up to the game. And he was rewarded with a fine all-round bowling performance from his side as Liam Franks accounted for the two Warwick opening batsmen as he took 2-23 from his six-over spell. And with Adam Shay returning the economical bowling figures of 1-8 from his 10 overs and a three-wicket burst from left arm seamer Steve Blanks 3-17 and two wickets each for Richard Tarrant and 13-year-old leg spinner Joe Bramley, Warwick were bowled out for 102 in the 42nd over of their innings, with Richard Rudniki batting at number 8 top scoring with 23.

Barby's reply started slowly as they chased the Warwick target and they started to lose wickets as the score reached 44-4 but a fifth-wicket stand between Adam Shay and Joe Bramley took Barby to within sight of victory before Bramley was dismissed for 17. Shay finished on 31 not out as Barby won by four wickets in the 38th over of their innings.

Barby 3rds v Spencer Bruerne 2nds

Spencer Bruerne 203-7 (40 overs)

Barby 147-5 (28.2 overs)

Barby (28pts) beat Spencer Bruerne (7pts) by 5 wickets on DL method (revised target 147 off 31).

On an afternoon of fluctuating fortunes at the BCG thanks to the intervention of the dreaded Duckworth Lewis system. A severely depleted Barby 3rds confounded the odds to clinch a surprise five-wicket win against fancied Spencer Bruerne to kick off their first season in NCL Division 11 with a win and a juicy 28 points.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Spencer made good progress thanks to a fine innings from opener James Nealon. Nealon profited from a couple of difficult dropped catches to reach 112, and at 155-2 with 12 overs still remaining the visitors appeared well on course to post 240+.

However, once Nealson departed, clean bowled by 13-year-old debutant Kyle Hughes, Spencer struggled as Captain Hardbattle put his faith in his young spinners for the second half of the innings. Hughes ended with the splendid figures of 9-1-23-2 and demonstrated excellent control of length, and was ably supported by fellow 13-year-old leg spinner Joel Jacob, who also claimed two wickets.

With rain in the air, Barby started their reply under threatening skies, and after the early loss of Hardbattle and Hawkins reached 62-3 off 15.1 overs before the rain came. The first taste of Duckworth Lewis came into play once the rain finally relented with Barby set a revised total of 140 off 31 overs.

Debutant Simon Blundell and young Joel Jacob combined in a superb partnership of 89 to firmly tilt the game Barby’s way, as the visitors struggled to cope with the wet ball and the power of Blundell’s hitting. Blundell eventually fell for a superb 77, run out going for a risky second run, and with Peter Satchwell departing not long afterwards the target was revised upwards to 147. With the game back in the balance it was fittingly left to the two youngsters Joel Jacob with a mature 41 no and Luke Satchwell (5no) to calmly see the hosts home with 16 balls to spare, thanks to some excellent running between the wickets.

Warwickshire selection: At Edgbaston last week two of Barby's young players were presented with their County ties after their selection to the summer squads.

Seth Westley, who has progressed through the Barby and Warwickshire age groups and has already been playing for Barby’s 1st XI for two years, will be representing Warwickshire Under 19s. William Tarrant, who plays for Barby 2nd XI, will be representing Warwickshire U13s, having also developed through the Barby age groups..

Kyle Hughes bowling for Barby 3rds against Spencer Bruerne

Luke Satchwell bowling in the 3rds' game on Saturday