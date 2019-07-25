CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby's Luke Satchwell, 13, takes first five-wicket haul

Pictures from the 3rd XI's game with Rushden & Higham

Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 11

Simon Blundell keeping wicket for Barby 3rds on Saturday

Barby 3rds v Rushden & Higham 3rds

Rushden 172-8, Barby 79-9

Rushden won by 93 runs

Despite a great effort in the field, leaders Rushden comfortably saw off Barby 3rds to end the hosts three-match winning run.

After electing to bowl under dark skies, the highlight for Barby was a first 5 wicket haul for 13 year old Luke Satchwell. He bowled superbly to knock over the top order and was rewarded with the magnificent figures of 10-2-22-5.

The whole bowling unit performed well, and without Russell’s battling 66no Rushden would have been in big trouble.

The run chase began badly with Seager falling early, and Barby were unable to break free of the shackles in the face of extremely tight and. challenging bowling from the visitors. Only Fred Webb (13) played with any freedom before young Luke Satchwell completed a fine all round game by top scoring with a nice 20 to go with his bowling heroics.

The young tailenders did a good job by at least batting out the overs and ensuring 5 bonus points were secured from what was always going to be a tricky fixture.

Sunday Friendly

Barby Sunday XI 137-5, Barford 136-8

Jon Watson bowling in Barby 3rds' game against Rushden & Higham

Barby completed a good weekend with a 5 wicket win over Barford in a Sunday Friendly fixture. Barford won the toss and accumulated runs at a slow rate as Barby took regular wickets Keith Tobin making 38 and a late 24 Not Out from Tim Hase boosting the Barford total up to 136-8 off their 40 overs. Mathew Nobes taking 2-0 and Praan Moodley 2-31 the main wicket takers.

Barby's reply was going well with the score on 54-1 when Mathew Nobes picked out midwicket to be caught for 29 this started a mini collapse as Barby found themselves on 75-5 with the experienced pair of Colin Field and James Wynn Evans at the wicket. The pair added 62 for the 6th wicket to win the game with Field on 39 not out and Wynn Evans 23 not out.