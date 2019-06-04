CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Newbold batting against Copsewood

Winning draw and 16 points from Saturday's game at Parkfield Road

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Rob Henderson batting for Newbold on Saturday

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 11 East

Newbold hoped to build on the win last week away to Standard with Copsewood West Indian Wanderers visiting. Unfortunately for Newbold, Copsewood won the toss and elected to bowl. Newbold lost a few early wickets finding themselves 44-3, Dan Siddons on 20 at this stage holding the innings together as Bruce Virdee joined him. Steady careful progress was made before the run rate picked up, with a partnership of 97 before Bruce Virdee was caught top scoring with 64 off 66 balls. Another few quick wickets fell with Siddons falling short of his half century on 47 off 104 balls, but some late hitting from Clayton Gonsalves with 29 not out took Newbold to 184-6 off 45 overs.

Newbold kept it tight on the field for Copsewood's first few overs and then in the 7th over Tom Dell picked up two wickets, with Rob Henderson picking up another the following over, Copsewood 14-3 off 8 overs. The innings continued in the same vein and at drinks Copsewood were 47-5. Nick Letts struck with a wicket straight after lunch, however Copsewood, with help from Newbold’s poor catching, managed to bat through to the end of their innings, finishing on 137-7. Newbold 16 points, Copsewood 5 points

Next week for Newbold, they travel to Massy Ferguson.

Dan Siddons made 47 against Copsewood WIW

Bruce Virdee on his way to 64 at Parkfield Road on Saturday