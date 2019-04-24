CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Oakfield & Rowlands 2nds v Water Orton

Victory for 2nds but defeat for 1sts after year unbeaten

Oakfield & Rowlands Junior Cricket

Oakfield & Rowland are launching their junior cricket coaching evenings this Friday (26th April) from 6pm at their ground on Bilton Lane, Long Lawford. The sessions run from 6pm-7.30pm and this year the club has invested in coaching support from professional coaching firm Complete Cricket, whom boast a number of formal professional cricketers in their ranks. The clubs existing volunteer coaches will also be in attendance which will create a great environment for budding juniors. These sessions will support the teams playing at under 11, 13 and 15 age groups in the Rugby & District League, so boys and girls from Year 5 upwards are welcome to come along. For more information contact Steve on 07842 590042 or Stewart on 07968 587452, or turn up on the evening to register.

Chris Smith bowling for Oakfield & Rowlands 2nds on Saturday in their first league game of the season

In addition the club will be running All Stars Cricket sessions aimed at 5-9 year olds from Friday 10th May at 5pm. All Stars is an English Cricket Board arranged programme of 8 sessions, run by fully qualified coaches designed to introduce boys and girls to cricket. Children receive their own cricket kit when they sign up and the club is actively looking for children to join. You can register your child at https://allstarscricket.co.uk/oakfield or call Stewart on 07968 587452 for more information.

Warwickshire League Division 5

Warwick 1st XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI

The 2019 league season began on Saturday, unusually an Easter weekend this year. Oakfield & Rowlands were pitched against Warwick, whom they pipped to the Division 4 title last season in a tight battle prior to the league re-structure. Both sides had players unavailable due to the Easter weekend, so it was difficult to predict which way this encounter may go. Visiting skipper Richard Burnett lost the toss and was invited to bat first. He and Jimmy Carter made a steady start for O&R, adding 39 for the first wicket before skipper Burnett was caught for 31. An all-too familiar early season collapse then ensued as the middle order struggled with only Carter offering any resistance as the visitors struggled to 81-6. Debutant all-rounder Stuart Atkins (26) added 40 with Carter to give the side a chance of posting a competitive total, but his dismissal put O&R on the backfoot again. Carter was eventually 9th man out for a patient 37, and while Riv Monsell added 14, the visitors were dismissed for a below-par 138.

After tea, O&R felt they had a chance with a strong bowling attack and early season rustiness a potential problem for the hosts. They made a great start when Oli Vaughan picked up a wicket before Warwick had scored a run, but the hosts battled through to 84 before Riv Monsell removed Sood for 52. Stuart Atkins then picked up 2 wickets to give the visitors hope but they simply didn’t have enough runs on the board and Warwick eased to a 6 wicket victory.

Brian Harris keeping wicket

A disappointing start for the side who were unbeaten in 2018, however there is plenty of time to bounce back in what is likely to be a competitive division.

Warwickshire League Division 8

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI v Water Orton 2nd XI

The 2nd XI entertained Water Orton at the Sheaf Ground on a warm opening day of the season. Stand in skipper Neil Armstrong won the toss and elected to field first, like many captains at this stage of the season. Youngster Luke Fernando (2-19) and veteran Chris Smith (2-30) got the hosts off to a good start, and were well supported by Steve Hilliard (2-19) as Water Orton never really got going. Skipper Armstrong, Duane Barnes and Dinesh Fernando all picked up a wicket as the visitors crawled to 143-9 from their 50 overs.

After tea, Chris Goodwin took the attack to the opposition in what proved to be a decisive innings. His unbeaten 66 led O&R to an 8 wicket victory, skipper Armstrong finishing unbeaten on 34 in a great start to the season for the second XI.

Steve Hillyard