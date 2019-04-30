CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Oakfield & Rowlands batting against Stockton Star

Chance to bounce back at Streetly this weekend

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Rob Harris batting for Oakfield & Rowlands 1sts on Saturday

Warwickshire League Division 5

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI v Stockton Stars 1st XI

Oakfield & Rowlands entertained Stockton Stars in freezing conditions not helped by strong winds. The sides have enjoyed a number of close encounters in recent years and this one was no different.

Skipper Richard Burnett lost the toss for the second week in a row and was again invited to bat first. Following the loss of an early wicket, Burnett and Rob Harris built a solid platform, taking the score to 60-1 before Burnett was needlessly run out for 31, not helped by the inability to hear in the howling wind.

Stewart Burnett joined Harris and they rebuilt before Harris was harshly adjudged caught behind, also for 31. Craig Gowdy and Stewart Burnett took O&R through drinks and past the 30-over mark, but found the going tough, particularly Burnett, against the slower bowlers on a slow wicket. With the score on 118, Burnett was caught trying to up the rate for 15. Gowdy began to come to terms with the conditions and began to find the boundary to boost the total. He found support from Stuart Atkins (11) and Oli Vaughan (18 not out) and made a fine 66 before being stumped. His knock enabled the hosts to close on what seemed a very competitive 203-8.

After tea Oli Vaughan and Stuart Atkins opened with a hostile spell, resulting in an early wicket for Atkins. This brought the dangerous visiting skipper Mann to the crease, with the hosts knowing his wicket was crucial.

Mann and Singh decided to attack fairly early, and built what turned out to be a match-winning partnership of 165, before Singh was finally dismissed by Brightwell for 49, having survived two early difficult chances in the wind.

With Mann moving towards an excellent century, having survived a borderline run-out decision when on 50, the visitors were well in control. Dave Odwell rejoined the attack and picked up two wickets in the next over as 170-1 became 174-4, before Brightwell picked up his second wicket to give the Paddlers hope with the score 181-5. Despite Mark Randle’s economical spell of 12 overs for 31, Mann completed his century and made 119 not out as Stockton won by 5 wickets in the 48th over.

Another disappointing day for the hosts who will look to bounce back at Streetly this week.

Warwickshire League Division 8

Woeley Hill 2nd XI vs Oakfield & Rowland XI

Oakfield & Rowlands made the long trip to Selly Oak to Saturday looking to build on their first week win. Having lost the toss, Ian Randle’s men were invited to bat and made a steady start through the skipper and Chris Goodwin before the latter was dismissed for 22. Randle anchored the innings with a patient 35 and was well supported by Darren French (24), Riv Monsell (21) and Werno Claassen (23 not out) as the visitors finished on 171-6 from their 50 overs.

After Riv Monsell’s early breakthrough, the visiting bowlers found the going tough, and similar to the 1st XI a century partnership for the 2nd wicket took the game away from the Paddlers. Neil Armstrong picked up a second wicket but the hosts eased to an 8 wicket victory in 40 overs.

Pictures from last week's winning start to the season against Water Orton, in case you've not seen them

Friendly

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI v Bablake 4th XI

The 3rd XI took on Bablake before their league campaign begins next week in freezing conditions at Swinford. Batting first, the hosts made 114-8 from 40 overs, skipper George Smith top scoring with 32. He was well supported by Chris Smith (31) and youngster Liam Denipitiya with an unbeaten 17.

The bowlers then kept Bablake in check with an excellent start through Chris Smith (4-13) and Rob Cowdell (2-19). Liam Denipitiya, Sisira Denipitiya and Jack Watts also picked up a wicket each as Bablake were bowled out for 97 in a good start for the 3rds.

Richard Burnett on his way to 31

Sunday Friendly

Marton v Oakfield & Rowlands

O&R suffered a heavy defeat at Marton on Sunday. The hosts batted first and made 243-7 from 40 overs, visiting skipper Dinesh Fernando leading the way with 3-47. Finn Miles, Chris Goodwin, Bryan Acford and Dan Clowes also picked up a wicket each as Marton posted an imposing early season total.

The least said about the batting the better as the visitors were dismissed for just 48, Finn Miles top scoring with 14 not out.

