CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Oakfield & Rowlands' promotion hopes dented by Bablake

Pictures from the 1st XI's defeat by just four runs

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st team celebrate the fall of a Bablake wicket

Warwickshire League Division 5

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI vs Bablake 2nd XI

Oakfield and Rowlands promotion hopes were hit on Saturday when they lost narrowly to high-flying Bablake in a low scoring encounter. The visitors won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat on a wicket still feeling the effects of a couple of weeks of rain. The hosts made a great start with Luke Fernando executing a run out with a direct hit early on.

Stuart Atkins then cleaned up the other opener before Dave Odwell, who bowled an excellent spell (10-6-11-2) removed number caught behind and reduced Bablake to 40-4 first ball after drinks to leave the visitors in trouble. Luke Fernando then got in on the act courtesy of a one-handed Jack Randle catch before Oli Vaughan and Jamie Brightwell struck in a real team effort. There was some stubborn resistance from skipper Walsh (16) and Patel (56) before Mark Randle became the 6th bowler to take a wicket before a run out from Craig Gowdy finished the innings at 136 all out, which appeared a little below par on a tricky wicket to score on.

Richard Burnett keeping wicket for Oakfield & Rowlands 1sts

After tea, the hosts made a poor start losing their first four wickets for just 32 runs. Skipper Richard Burnett and Stuart Atkins began the rebuilding job with a 70 run partnerships to swing things in the paddlers favour. However their dismissals for 24 and 38 respectively let Bablake back in the game. Wickets continued to fall and 13 were needed by the last pair. Dave Odwell hit 2 fours to give the hosts hope but he was dismissed for 11 with the score on 132 as Bablake won by 4 runs.

Oakfield and Rowlands are not out of contention yet but need to finish sides off with the ball and improve their batting performances if they are to stand a chance of being in contention for promotion later in the season.

Warwickshire League Division 8

Bulkington 1st XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

Oli Vaughan bowling to Bablake

The 2nd XI suffered a similar fate in another close game at Bulkington. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, making a steady start before Finn Miles and Steve Hilliard picked up a wicket each to remove both openers. Wickets fell at regular intervals, although Bulkington had several cameos to get up to 165 all out. Finn Miles was the pick of the bowlers with 3-31, while Herman Claasen and Darren French picked up one each. The tail was cleared up by Hasan Shah and Ian Addison with 2 wickets each.

After the loss of a couple of early wickets, the Paddlers rebuilt through Tristan Mobbs (23) and Steve Hilliard (45). When they fell Darren French hit 43 and was well supported by Glyn Vaughan with 24 to see the visitors to within sight of victory. However the tail didn’t last long, and Bulkington crept to a 5 run win courtesy of a run out in the penultimate over.

Warwickshire League Division 12 East

Cov & North Warwicks 4th XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI

Luke Fernando bowling in Saturday's narrow defeat

The 3rd XI travelled to Coventry looking to move away from the foot of the table. Skipper Dinesh Fernando won the toss and elected to bat first. After a couple of early wickets, veteran opener Alan Fisher steadied things with 19, and was well supported by George Smith (23). Young Liam Denitipiya finished unbeaten on 23, while Scott Cluely made 26 as O&R finished on 138-5 from their 45 overs.

In response, veteran seamer Chris Smith rolled over the top order with 4-14, and was well supported by Andy Robinson and Jack Watts with a wicket each. Watts did pick up another wicket, as did Denitipiya, but it wasn’t enough as the hosts won with 3 wickets left.