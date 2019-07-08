CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Willoughby 2nds rack up one of club's highest scores in recent years

Bowlers ensure none of Stony Stratford's batsmen reach double figures

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Willoughby CC 2nd XI pictured before their victory over Stony Stratford.

Back row: Chaitanya Kurusala, James Goodwin, Matt Goss, Archie McMillan, Sean Thornton, Ravi Dontamsetty.

Front row: Fergus Deery, Badj Rahman (captain), Michael Deery, Ryan Perry, Jake Quinney.

Northamptonshire Cricket League

Chaitanya Kurusala made 47 in the 2nds' win over Stony Stratford

Division 6

S & L Corby II v Willoughby

S & L Corby 257 all out

Willoughby 155 all out

James Goodwin was run out after making 73 on Saturday

S & L Corby won by 102 runs

An innings of 86 from Richard Foxon was unable to save Willoughby from a third successive defeat as they slumped to another loss, this time away at bottom of the table S & L Corby.

The hosts batted first and saw their top order all make scores with opener Ryan Buckingham making 53 and Owen Dunn 34 but it was Kudar Ali who inflicted the most damage by making a fine 93. From there, the visitors finally made some inroads with the ball. Ben Hollis finishing with figures of 3 for 58 and Martin Nichols 2 for 29 but the Foundrymen still set an imposing target finishing on 257 all out.

Willoughby’s reply then got off to a disastrous start as they incredibly lost five of their first top six batsmen all without scoring; Ali proving himself equally adept with the ball by taking three wickets and Jamie Miller taking two. Foxon in at number four managed to stand firm when everything was falling around him and went onto make a fine top score of 86 to give the visitor’s innings some air of respectability. Dan Farrow in at nine made a late 26 but Willoughby were well adrift at this stage and were bowled out with just under five overs remaining for 155. Ali finishing with figures of 4 for 7 off eight overs.

Division 13

Willoughby II v Stony Stratford V

Willoughby 281 for 6

Stony Stratford 51 all out

Willoughby won by 230 runs

The outcome was decidedly better at The Green as Willoughby’s second string overwhelmed visitors Stony Stratford.

Batting first, the home side racked up one of the club’s biggest scores in recent times making 281 for 6 off their 40 overs. Chaitanya Kurusala and James Goodwin got things off to the ideal start with a partnership of 109; the former departing for 47 and Goodwin run out for 73 when looking set for three figures. Debutant Ravi Dontamsetty made 20 ahead of Matt Goss posting a half century of his own, before Jake Quinney hit an unbeaten 42 late on in the innings to take Willoughby close to the 300 run mark

If the visitors task in reply was not daunting enough, their reply was never allowed to get going especially as the pace and seam of youngsters Archie McMillan (2 for 19) and Quinney (2 for 10) knocked over the top order from their opening six over spells. Fergus and Michael Deery then came onto to grab two wickets apiece, before Sean Thornton made a return to action with two wickets in two balls as Stony Stratford were bundled out for 51, with no batsman making it into double figures; their top score coming from extras!

Fixtures: Saturday – 1.00pm

Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 6

Thrapston Town II v Willoughby

Division 13: Pytchley v Willoughby II