CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Willoughby batting against Bugbrooke

Second successive NCL defeat as visitors win by three wickets

Northamptonshire County League Division 6

Willoughby v Bugbrooke

Willoughby 119 all out, Bugbrooke 123 for 7

Bugbrooke won by 3 wickets

Willoughby suffered a second successive NCL defeat as visitors Bugbrooke

On a baking hot day at The Green, it was a tough batting day experienced by both teams especially the home side who won the toss and made the decision was made to bat first.

Despite a magnificent effort by the groundsman to get the track hard and keep the square dry, the amount of rain in the last two weeks resulted in a high water table below the hard top which lead to some difficult batting conditions.

Willoughby CC 1st XI pictured before Saturdays defeat to Bugbrooke: (Back from left): Hassan Nawaz, Dave Alcock, Ashley Rayner, Ben Hollis, Martin Nichols, Manny Sidhu. (Front): Graham Hallam, Richard Foxon, Mark Fell, Ryan Perry, Tom Stevenson.

Together with very accurate bowling from the Bugbrooke bowlers, runs for the home side backed with plenty of batting capability came slowly. The top three batsmen got into double figures but struggled to accelerate, however a quick fire 20 from Richard Foxon gave hope of posting a reasonable total. But when he departed the rest of the wickets gradually tumbled resulting in Willoughby being bowled out for only 119. Aaron Lyons took 2 for 8 for Bugbrooke who were rewarded for their fine collective efforts and eagerness in the field.

In reply, the visitors were in no mood to hang around in the heat and opted for an aggressive approach to chase down their victory. And it was a tactic that paid off even if wickets did fall to create a bit of tension. They got to their target for the loss of 7 wickets in only 26 overs despite Foxon taking 3 wickets for 26 runs and Mark Fell returning 2 for 18 for Willoughby.

Another 30 runs may have created an interesting exciting finish, however this was not to be and Willoughby fell short in that department again and remain in mid table as the league season reaches the halfway point this Saturday.

Division 13

Weldon II v Willoughby II

Willoughby II 240 for 8, Weldon III 91 all out

Willoughby won by 149 runs

There were no such problems for Willoughby’s second team as they cruised to victory in the heat away at Weldon IIIs.

Having won the toss, the visitors opted to bat and got off to a flying start with debutant Chaitanya Kurusala leading the way, putting on an opening stand of 44 with James Goodwin and then 91 with Keith Gibson. The latter reached his 50 before departing and a slight middle order wobble with three wickets falling for eight runs. However Kurusala was still there and went onto make a fine 78 before being departing from a fine catch. His partner at the time Michael Deery was then joined by dad Fergus and together they almost saw the visitors to the close of their innings with a stand of 59, Michael deservedly reaching his maiden half century making 54 as Willoughby closed on 240 for 8.

In reply, the hosts were on the back foot from the off as another father and son combination in Karl and Jake Quinney took out the top order with the ball; Karl taking 3 for 18 and Jake deserving more from a fine spell which returned 1 for 18.

From there it was a matter of time before the hosts' resistance was broken and although they dug in late on and the visitors' intensity waned in the heat with the bar calling, Weldon finally succumbed to 91 all out. Michael Derry rounding things off with 2 for 8, the evergreen John Gregson taking 2 for 11, with a wicket apiece also for Fergus Deery and Kurusala to add to their efforts with the bat.

Sunday

Club Friendly

Willoughby v Southam

Willoughby 204 for 4

Hassan Nawaz 50 retired not out, Mark Fell 33 not out, Justin Hanks 30, James Etough 1 for 13, Matt Goatley 1 for 12

Southam 91 all out

Tony Bromwich 35, Aiden Porter 3 for 24, Liam Waleczek 3 for 6

Willoughby won by 114 runs

Hassan Nawaz batting for Willoughby on Saturday



Fixtures

Saturday – 1pm starts

Northamptonshire County League Division 6: S&L Corby II v Willoughby

Division 13: Willoughby II v Stony Stratford 5ths

Sunday – 12 midday start: Willoughby CC 6-a-Side Tournament

Monday (July 8) – 7pm

Ladies Tip & Run KO Cup Final – at Southam CC: Willoughby Ladies v Wolston