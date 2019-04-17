CRICKET: Two comfortable friendly wins as Barby open 2019 season

Centuries for Craig Scott and Michael Ross

Pre-season friendlies

Barby 220-10, Corley 135-10

Barby won by 85 runs

Barby opened their 2019 season with a comfortable friendly win over Corley at a bitterly cold BCG, after winning the toss and deciding to bat first the youthful opening partnership of Mathew Nobes and Alex Watson added 57 for the first wicket. Before they were both dismissed in the space of an over as 57-0 became 63-2. Watson being dismissed for 29 and Nobes 21, three more wickets fell as the score reached 110-5, as Barby looked like they may not reach an above par total. Craig Scott who came in at the fall of the first wicket had other ideas as he started to adjust to the pace of the early season slowness of the wicket, and with support from Will Sinclair 14 and Joel Gleghorn 14 he passed 50 and started to accelerate as he reached his maiden hundred for Barby finishing on 101 not out containing 12 fours and 3 sixes as Barby were all out for 220.

Corley started brightly in reply as openers Adam Mist and Ollie Manning added 40 for the first wicket before Seth Westley 2-22 and Will Sinclair 1-28 reduced Corley to 47-3 only Rob Thatcher with 50 showed any resistance as Corley lost regular wickets to be bowled out for 135 as the off spinning trio of Michael Ross 3-17, Danny Scott 2-16, and Craig Scott who finished a perfect start to his season by taking 2-10 as Barby eased to an 85 run victory.

Barby 227-6, Fillongley 226-6

Barby won by 4 wickets

Barby completed a winning opening weekend to the 2019 season with a four wicket victory at the BCG over Fillongley. After winning the toss Fillongley chose to bat first on another cold day and amassed a more than competitive total in their 40 overs of 226-6 with John Skeldale top scoring with 64 Not Out being well supported by Steve Fairhurst 38 and John Dillon 31. Steve Blanks with his left arm seam picking up 2-21 from his 8 overs and the leg spin duo of Mathew Nobes 2-20 and Joe Bramley 2-54 picking up the wickets for Barby.

Barby's innings in reply got off to a fast start as New Zealander Michael Ross started to deal in boundaries as he raced to his 50 in 39 balls, he continued to dominate even more reaching his 100 off just 61 balls before retiring to let the rest of the Barby batting line up some time in the middle his innings containing 10 fours and 6 sixes. The experience of Chris Bramley carried on the good work as he made 58 before being dismissed with the winning line in sight. It was left to Mathew Nobes to hit the four which took Barby to a four wicket win in the 38th over finishing on 227-6.

Barby 1st XI start their Warwickshire County Premier Division campaign this Saturday against Coventry and North Warwickshire 1st XI at Binley Road.