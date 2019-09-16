CRICKET: Victory secures promotion for Willoughby 2nd XI

Michael Deery adds name to SG Ivens Bowl as Single Wicket competition winner

Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 13

Ian Andrews batting for Willoughby's 2nd XI on Saturday Pictures by Mike Baker

Willoughby IIs v Weldon IIIs

Willoughby 172 for 9

Weldon IIIs 57 all out

Willoughby II won by 115 runs

Ian Andrews

Willoughby’s Saturday second XI made sure of securing promotion from Division 13 at the first time of asking with a comfortable 115 run victory over visitors Weldon.

The hosts lost the toss and having been asked to bat saw Matt Goss depart inside only the second over. However fellow opener Ian Andrews remained stabilised things with first James Goodwin (18) and then Derek Middlemiss (20) as Willoughby made cautious if not spectacular progress. Andrews was run out for a top score of 39 which then saw skipper Badj Rahman make a quick-fire 25. Some late hitting down the order saw the total push on to the extent Willoughby closed on a decent 172 for 9 Joey Harris took 3 for 30 for the visitors.

That total was put into context with Weldon’s reply which was on the back-foot from the beginning as the pace duo of Archie McMillan (1 for 6) and Jake Quinney (1 for 10) proved too hot to handle. Having caused all sorts of problems and softening up the visitor’s openers. they both took a deserved wicket in successive overs with the score at 19 to begin the downfall that followed.

Fergus Deery and Karl Quinney came on to replace the youngsters after their mandatory six overs limit spells and they proceeded to rattle through the remaining Weldon batting line-up. Deery took 3 for 11 but it was Quinney who took the honours with the ball finishing with figures of 5 wickets for 16; the last of which came with the score at 57.

Michael Deery receives the Single Wicket trophy from Nick Ivens

Victory secures promotion for Willoughby’s seconds in their first season, which can be capped off by divisional champions if they prevail in this Saturday’s final outing of the campaign at Stony Stratford IVs.

Club Friendly

Stoneleigh v Willoughby

Stoneleigh 212 for 5

Finalists in Willoughby's Single Wicket competition, winner Michael Deery and Matthew Cartridge

Willoughby 202 for 5

Stoneleigh won by 10 runs.

With Willoughby’s first team without a league game until this weekend, the club had the fortune to keep their traditional date with old friends Stoneleigh and a club friendly XI fell short in another close game.

Batting first in front of the Abbey, Stoneleigh made 212 for 5 off their allotted 40 overs with Ryan Copping and James Chapman making 77 and 46 respectively. Martin Nichols took 3 for 30 for Willoughby, with Rees Moor chipping in with a useful 2 for 21.

The visitors' reply was initially led by Hassan Nawaz (52) and Chaitanya Kurusala (32) with a stand of 78. Ashley Rayner in at three proved the mainstay of the innings once both the openers had departed by making an unbeaten 80, however the visitors ran out of overs and fell short of their target by 10 runs, closing on 202 for 5.

Willoughby CC Single Wicket Tournament

There was an early birthday present for Michael Deery as he became the new holder of Willoughby’s Single Wicket title after Sunday’s renewal of the club competition.

The club’s Single Wicket tournament is always an eagerly-anticipated event and has been played for annually since the early 1960s with many an illustrious name from club’s past earning their place in the history books. In another excellent afternoon’s cricket played by the club’s older junior and youth players, Deery beat Matthew Cartridge in the Final to add his name to that list and take hold of the S G Ivens Trophy.

The S G Ivens Bowl was presented to Michael by Mr Nick Ivens on behalf of the Ivens and Binder family.

Many thanks to everyone competed in this year’s tournament in what was another successful afternoon and club event.

Fixtures

Saturday: Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 6 – 12.30pm start: East Haddon IIs v Willoughby

Division 13 – 1.00pm start: Stony Stratford Vs v Willoughby IIs

Sunday – 1.00pm start Club Friendly: Fillongley v Willoughby