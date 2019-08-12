CRICKET: Willoughby and Braunston Paddox battle for top spot in Division Three

Rugby & District Cricket league round-up

Division One Leaders Southam (93-1) are 12 points clear after their 9-wicket victory over Rugby CC (89-8). Rugby’s mainstay was Zachary Wenham with 28, as Joel Bennett took 2-20. Peter Burnell’s unbeaten fifty then led Southam to the points in the 12th over, with Matty Goatley next best on 19. Anszar Ahmed was the wicket taker.

Newbold (184-6) beat Hunningham (140 all out) by 44 runs. Having won the toss and elected to bat, Newbold set a healthy total which their bottom-of-the-table hosts couldn’t match, their last wicket falling with three balls to go.

In a close game between two of the division’s relegation-threatened sides Oakfield & Rowlands (152-4) beat The Merchants (149-5) by 6 wickets. The Paddlers reached the target with just five balls to spare. Put in to bat, Owen Edwards top scored with 78 for the Merchants, with Seth Westley on 22no. Finn Miles did much of the damage with 3-40.

Stuart Atkins led O&R’s reply with 67, supported by Neil Armstrong’s 39. Westley took 2-33.

Second-placed A1 Combined (126-9) beat third-placed Yelvertoft (105 all out) by 21 runs. Choosing to bat first, Combined’s top scorer was David Marshall with 23, with Rahul Shah adding 20. Sam Bevin took 4-24 and Jack Fuller 3-23 for the villagers. Nick Smith was best with the bat for Yelvertoft, making 32, with Luke Church, Max Harris and Jack Fuller adding a dozen runs each, as their innings ended with nine balls to go.

In Division Two Stretton on Dunsmore (170-4) beat Dunchurch & Bilton (147-8) by 23 runs. Openers Ryan Oldham with 61 and Harry Jefferies-Readman with 42 gave Stretton a good start with Ian Hyde adding 24. Sean Povey was the pick of the attack with 2-31.

An excellent 74 by Jay Singh set D&B on their way, but despite Arun Ayyasamy’s 23 D&B couldn’t match the required rate. Jefferies-Readman took 3-29 and Ian Hyde 2-23.

Long Itchington (160-3) beat Old Laurentians (100 all out) by 60 runs. Having been invited to bat, Long Itchington set about building a daunting total, with Ally Kenworthy 60no, Dan Halford 26no and Matt Southall 22. OLs’ wickets were taken by Thomas Palmer and Pete Rigg.

Losing their last wicket in the 18th of their 20 overs, Mark Palmer was OLs’ only scorer in double figues with 46. James Scott finished with figures of 2-0-4-3 and Andrew Smith 4-3-1-2.

In Division Three second-placed Willoughby (168-2) beat leaders Braunston Paddox (95 all out) by 73 runs, helped by 71 and five wickets for Stuart Bonthuys. Put in to bat, Willoughby ran up an unbeatable total, with Bonthuys 71no, Richard Foxon 46no and Ceri Roberts 28. Zane Doe and Stephen Nelligan were wicket takers. Braunston Paddox were bowled out early in the 19th over, with Jordan Shingler their top scorer on 24 and Shaun Harnett adding 14. Bonthuys produced outstanding figures of 3.2-2-11-5, with two wickets apiece for father and son Karl and Jake Quinney.

Willoughby are now four points behind, with a game in hand.

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nds (122-8) beat Ashby St Ledgers (121-6) by 2 wickets. In a close game, O&R hit the winning runs with just four balls to go.

ASL had set a decent total with Andy Phillips 46 and Shane Mackay next best on 13.But with Sam Miles taking 3-10 and Mark Colledge 2-20 it wasn’t quite enough. The Paddlers’s best batsman was George Smith with 24, with Brian Harris 13.