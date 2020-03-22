CRICKET: Willoughby ready to play - whenever health crisis is over

Ahead of the latest developments in the Coronavirus outbreak, Willoughby Cricket Club held their Annual General Meeting.

There was little change to their appointments throughout the club as plans for the season were put in place.

Ben Hollis will once again be at the helm for the Saturday 1st XI as they embark on their second season in the Northamptonshire County League (NCL) in Division 6.

He will be backed by vice-captain Ashley Rayner who will also continue his role as skipper of the club’s Wednesday XI in the Rugby and District Cricket League (RDCL) as they move up to Division 2 after last year’s promotion, plus the club’s Sunday friendly/Development XI.

The only slight change in captaincy personnel comes with the club’s Saturday 2nd XI also in the NCL now in Division 12 which sees Ryan Perry take the reins from Badj Rahman, the latter stepping down after two successive divisional title promotion campaigns.

Where junior and youth cricket is concerned, Willoughby are set to field teams at Under 11, 13 and 15 age group level in the RDCL, plus due to demand will also be running an Under 14 team who will compete in the Warwickshire Cricket Board Youth Cricket League (WCBYCL).

Further new developments where junior cricket is concerned will see the successful ECB All Stars Cricket programme (for 5-8 year olds) return to The Green after a year’s absence. That will be backed by Willoughby also introducing the ECB’s new flagship Dynamos Cricket (for 8-11 year olds).

Both All Stars Cricket and Dynamos were planned run for eight weeks starting from May 15 with registrations now being taken via the club’s and ECB websites, although of course, like all sport, this will be subject to the Coronavirus outbreak.

And let’s not forget Willoughby Ladies who will once again playing in the local Tip and Run League on Monday evenings from May.

The club’s main official capacities remain the same with Brian Hall continuing at Chairman, Matt Goss in for a further term as Secretary, and Eric Palmer continuing as both Club President and also Treasurer; the latter for the 57th consecutive year.

Willoughby’s pre-season training and nets have been taking place for several weeks at Bilton School Sports Centre in Lawford Lane, which once again has been the venue all their pre-season work-outs.

The club’s Junior and youth sides have been busy training on Saturday afternoons.

After what has already been a busy winter behind-the-scenes at The Green, in final preparations for the start of the season Willoughby had planned to embark on their annual ECB Natwest Cricketforce spring clean on Saturday, April 4 - which like the start of games on April 11-12 again will be subject to latest Government advice.