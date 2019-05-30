CRICKET: Willoughby's first league defeat of the season

Victory for 2nds sees them go top of the table

Northamptonshire League Division 6

Willoughby v Podington II

A disappointing batting performance saw Willoughby suffer their first league defeat of the season at the hands of Podington 2nds.

The hosts gave themselves a good opportunity to make it three wins on the bounce by bowling out the visitors for 158.

James Nimmo and John Chambers with 32 and 29 respectively top scored for Podington who saw all of their top order make double figure contributions; in the face of the spin pair of Nikesh Mistry (3-43) and David Alcock (2- 39) making inroads with the ball before Ashley Rayner came on to run through the lower order with 4-19.

However the hosts’ reply saw only three batsmen able to make it into double figures as they initialled stumbled to 28 for 3, a position they never recovered from.

Rayner, in at three, made an unbeaten 58 but wickets fell around him and the hosts were all removed for 135 and 23 runs short of their target; John Humphreys helping himself to 3-35 for Podington, who keep up with the early pacesetters.

Division 13

Barton Seagrave III v Willoughby II

In contrast Willoughby 2nds enjoyed a comfortable 64-run away day success over Barton Seagrave which sent them top of the early standings.

Batting first the visitors posted a useful target of 183 for 8 off their 40 overs.

James Goodwin and Michael Deery got things off to a positive start with an opening stand of 54 before hosts’ skipper Matt Earl took out both for 35 and 20 respectively as part of his 4-42 return.

However Keith Gibson, in at three, made 42 and other double figure contributions late on saw Willoughby set a decent total to defend.

In reply, Earl took the challenge to the visitors from the outset by punishing any poor bowling.

However a change of pace with the ball saw his departure – the first of four wickets for John Gregson (4-25) – which was the catalyst for the visitors to wrap up the points.

Five of Willoughby’s six other bowlers used each grabbed a wicket apiece as the hosts were bowled out for 119.

This Saturday the second string are without a league game, but Willoughby travel to Loddington & Mawsley IIs for a 1pm start.

Sunday, with a 1.30pm start, sees a club friendly at The Green against Rugby CC.