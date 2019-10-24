CROSS COUNTRY: First ever Midlands Senior Championship title for Rugby & Northampton

Will Gardner leads relay team home to win by over 200 metres

Rugby & Northampton AC achieved their first Midlands Senior Championships victory on Saturday, after taking part for decades.

The Midlands cross country relays took place at Wolverhampton with R&N fielding two senior men’s teams and one women’s team. Each ran did a leg of the 6km circuit.

For the A team, Alistair McDonnell led off and brought back the team in 6th, within striking distance of the leaders. Dominic Jones took over, tearing through the field bringing back the team in second place, clocking one of the quickest times of all runners.

Ben Musgrove on the third leg very soon took the lead and held a small gap right until the very end.

International orienteer, William Gardner on the final leg and surged away from the Tipton runner and opened up a 50m gap on the first lap and extended this to claim victory by over 200 metres. A truly outstanding performance.

The B team consisted of Joe Musgrove, Cian Hutton, Myles Martin and Terry Egan. The ladies were led off by Tilly Lea and the team was completed by Olivia Sheehan and Angelique.