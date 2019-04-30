CROSSBOW: Mayor presents shooters with medals and certificates

Rugby Sport for the Disabled
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS
Rugby Sport for the Disabled members have enjoyed a visit to the town hall . They would like to thank the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Tom Mahoney, for his welcome, hospitality and interesting talks about the council chamber and the parlour.
In the council chamber the Mayor kindly presented 3 RSDA assisted crossbow shooters with World Crossbow Shooting Association’s World Indoor Championship medals, 2018 Record certificates and Ranking certificates as at 31.12.18. The Mayor said that he had not presented such awards before and congratulated the talent of RSDA members.
After refreshments small groups were shown the fascinating mayor’s parlour.
World Championship Indoor medals
There were two 18m rounds, one with a 40cm face and the other with a 25cm face. Scores were out of 1200.
Men Sport Standard Gold: Graeme Mooney 1166 40 Rings
Silver: Kevin Rumble 1069 16 Rings
Women Sport Standard: Gold Iris Bingham 1166 40 Rings
Women Target: Gold Iris Bingham 1197 80 Rings
Sport Standard Team: Gold Kevin, Graeme and Iris
WCSA RECORD certificates
World Championship Target: Iris Bingham TC 600/18m/25cm 599/600
World and European Sport : Iris Bingham SC 600/25m/40cm 572/600
World and European Sport Team: Iris and Graeme SC 600/18m/25cm 1126/1200
World and European Sport Team: Iris and Graeme SC 600/18m/40cm 1179/1200
WORLD RANKING certificates
Kevin Rumble: Sport Bow Indoor Rank 2nd
Graeme Mooney: Sport Bow Indoor Rank 1st
Sport Bow Outdoor: Rank 2nd
Iris Bingham: Target Bow Indoor Rank 1st
Target Bow Outdoor Rank 1st
Sport Bow Indoor Rank 4th
WOODLANDS April 2019
Rugby Sport for the Disabled Association came back with three gold medals from the 18m Indoor Nationals.
The event was held near Streetly. Competitors had 60 scoring shots at a 3 spot 40cm target. Newcomer Jacob Clough shot an incredible round to take first place in the U18s. His first comment afterwards was: “When’s the next competition?” Jacob gained a National Record.
Iris was also having a super round when a pain in her shoulder, caused by a recent operation, made her move the bow as she shot. The result was the bolt missed the spot she was aiming for and went into one of her others, scoring 6. Consequent she lost 14 points, 10 for the miss on one spot and the loss of the higher score on the spot with 2 bolts. It did not stop her getting Sport Freestyle World and European, and National Records.
RSDA Assisted results out of 600 were:
Sport Standard
Junior: Jacob Clough Gold 589
Men: Graeme Mooney Gold 584
Sport Freestyle
Ladies: Iris Bingham Gold 578
Other gold medal winners were:
Ladies: Laura Peatfield 568
Gents: Tony Reynolds 539
Senior Gent: Keith Reynolds 220
The next National Crossbow Federation competition will be outdoors in June.