CROSSBOW: Mayor presents shooters with medals and certificates

Rugby Sport for the Disabled

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS

Rugby Sport for the Disabled members have enjoyed a visit to the town hall . They would like to thank the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Tom Mahoney, for his welcome, hospitality and interesting talks about the council chamber and the parlour.

In the council chamber the Mayor kindly presented 3 RSDA assisted crossbow shooters with World Crossbow Shooting Association’s World Indoor Championship medals, 2018 Record certificates and Ranking certificates as at 31.12.18. The Mayor said that he had not presented such awards before and congratulated the talent of RSDA members.

After refreshments small groups were shown the fascinating mayor’s parlour.

Iris Bingham with Mayor Cllr Tom Mahoney

World Championship Indoor medals

There were two 18m rounds, one with a 40cm face and the other with a 25cm face. Scores were out of 1200.

Men Sport Standard Gold: Graeme Mooney 1166 40 Rings

Silver: Kevin Rumble 1069 16 Rings

Women Sport Standard: Gold Iris Bingham 1166 40 Rings

Women Target: Gold Iris Bingham 1197 80 Rings

Sport Standard Team: Gold Kevin, Graeme and Iris

WCSA RECORD certificates

World Championship Target: Iris Bingham TC 600/18m/25cm 599/600

World and European Sport : Iris Bingham SC 600/25m/40cm 572/600

World and European Sport Team: Iris and Graeme SC 600/18m/25cm 1126/1200

World and European Sport Team: Iris and Graeme SC 600/18m/40cm 1179/1200

WORLD RANKING certificates

Kevin Rumble: Sport Bow Indoor Rank 2nd

Graeme Mooney: Sport Bow Indoor Rank 1st

Sport Bow Outdoor: Rank 2nd

Iris Bingham: Target Bow Indoor Rank 1st

Target Bow Outdoor Rank 1st

Sport Bow Indoor Rank 4th

Graeme Mooney with Mayor Cllr Tom Mahoney in the council chamber



WOODLANDS April 2019

Rugby Sport for the Disabled Association came back with three gold medals from the 18m Indoor Nationals.

The event was held near Streetly. Competitors had 60 scoring shots at a 3 spot 40cm target. Newcomer Jacob Clough shot an incredible round to take first place in the U18s. His first comment afterwards was: “When’s the next competition?” Jacob gained a National Record.

Iris was also having a super round when a pain in her shoulder, caused by a recent operation, made her move the bow as she shot. The result was the bolt missed the spot she was aiming for and went into one of her others, scoring 6. Consequent she lost 14 points, 10 for the miss on one spot and the loss of the higher score on the spot with 2 bolts. It did not stop her getting Sport Freestyle World and European, and National Records.

RSDA Assisted results out of 600 were:

Sport Standard

Junior: Jacob Clough Gold 589

Men: Graeme Mooney Gold 584

Sport Freestyle

Ladies: Iris Bingham Gold 578

Other gold medal winners were:

Ladies: Laura Peatfield 568

Gents: Tony Reynolds 539

Senior Gent: Keith Reynolds 220

The next National Crossbow Federation competition will be outdoors in June.