CYCLING: Criterium title for Rob O'Connor with 13 wins from 15 starts

Rugby rider collects Ron Day trophy

Rob O’Connor, Rugby’s leading Masters cyclist this season, was crowned South East Midlands & East Anglia Criterium Champion 2019 at Milton Keynes last Tuesday evening, retained his title from 2018. This time it was an emphatic victory, winning 13 out of 15 starts and finishing second in the other two.

Rob was awarded the Ron Day trophy for the most wins in a season by any rider from all age groups. He said: “It was a real honour to receive this trophy as Ron was a founder member of the LVRC, who sadly passed away earlier this year.”

Another stellar season included 16 victories, another nine podiums and several of top tens including bronze in the National age related time trial Championship in April.

Rob also won the mountain’s jersey in the Tour of The Abberleys three-day race, known as the toughest Masters stage race in the UK, a race he won overall in 2018.