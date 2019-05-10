CYCLING: Five more victories for Mick Ives' team

James Garrett breaks two club records in five days for Rugby Velo

A fantastic weekend's racing for Mick Ives' Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann Cycling Team saw five victories around the U.K.

A brilliant win for Lindsay Newman came in Round 1 of the Lady Veteran race as part of the Midland Friday Evening Mountain Bike series, held at Delepre Abbey, Northamptonshire. Such was her performance, she also finished 2nd overall in the senior Ladies race.

Coventry’s Peter Busby, back to good form, finished 2nd in the over 50 race, and team Mate Tim Stowe from Wellesbourne also finished 2nd in the over 60 race, at the other end of the scale Youth member of the MI Racing Youth Academy Ed Hopkins finished 3rd in the Junior race.

In Round 1 of the Midland Mountain Bike series, held at Parkwood Springs, Sheffield. Lindsay Newman finished several minutes clear of her rivals in the Lady Veteran race, and National Series Champion 2018, Kirby Bennett from Burbage near Hinckley finished 3rd in the over 60 race. Kirby, recently back training ,following several weeks off due to a virus.

Team members were dominant at the Paul Simons Homes sponsored road races, held on the Blackmore Circuit , in the south coast area,

50-year-old Antony Wallis won his 201st road race in the past 10 seasons, when he was part of a five-rider breakaway group contesting the finish.

And on the same circuit 60 year old Les Liddiard won his 3rd road race of the season , breaking clear with 16 miles to go in the 60+ race,

Not to be out done MI Racing Youth Academy riders performed brilliantly in their first ever Open Time Trial.

The event was the Matlock Open 10 mile event in Derbyshire, with Josh Giddings recording the super fast time of 21 mins 17secs to take 1st place and his team mate Jack Brough recording 23-03 for 5th place.

This brought the total to 5 victories, 2 seconds, 2 thirds and a fifth place in events across the UK at the weekend..

Rugby Racing Cycling Club

Rugby Racing Cycling Club’s Wednesday night time trial continued with a first visit to the drag strip 10 mile Braunston course. The course benefits from a downhill start, enabling riders to quickly achieve a high top speed which they have to fight to maintain to the finish. Conditions on the night were cold, but calm resulting in the expected fast times by the majority of the riders.

Dave Elliot was the fastest rider on the night averaging 29mph in a time of 20.42 for a clear victory.

Oliver Billing was second, nearly a minute back in 21.34 indicating that while he has improved his top speed it may still not be enough to beat Dave Elliot in a flat out drag race.

Third was second claim member Chris Parsons in 21.55 beating Tim Crossley by just over 30 seconds who completed the podium for first claim members.

John Brothers was the winner of the handicap on a night when most riders improved, but John had clearly improved more than most. Richard Stirling still tops the points table, but Dave Elliot and Oliver Billing are now joint fourth. Significantly both Dave and Oliver have only been beaten by each other and only ridden four events out of a possible six.

A special mention goes to private entrant Liz Powell recording the fastest ladies’ time ever in a Rugby RCC club event with the second fastest time on the night of 21.30

Full Results: 1st Dave Elliott 20.42, 2nd Oliver Billing 21.34, 3rd Chris Parsons 21.55, 4th Tim Crossley 22.27,5th Andy Craig 22.37, 6th Richard Wayman 22.39, 7th Greg Ashley 22.58, 8th Craig Walker 23.27, 9th Brendan Hirst 23.32, 10th Richard Stirling 23.32

Other times: Phil Scott 23.38, Ian Jackson 23.52, James Gibbs 24.16, Mark Anderson 24.22, Andy Dean 24.28, Karl Eveleigh 24.30, Daniel Dochita 24.34, Ian Usher 24.44, Steve Kettlewell 25.17, Andrew Childs 25.39, Howard Beale 25.45, Tony Johnson 25.46, Keith Hirons 26.32, Jason Gibson 26.38, Claire Walker 28.33, Simon Bull 30.4, John Brothers 32.15

Private entrants: Liz Powell 21.30, Mark Shepherd 22.21, James Owen 23.07

The next event is at Princethorpe on Wednesday, May 15 starting at 18:45.

Rugby Velo

Rugby Velo’s James Garrett is in record breaking form having broken the 10m and 25m club time trial records in the space of five days.

On Tuesday Garrett recorded a stunning time of 19-47 on the Braunston course to break Scott Rose’s record that had stood since 2004 and in the process break the elusive 20-minute barrier with an average speed of 30.3mph

On Sunday the 24-year-old travelled to South Wales to compete in the Welsh Open 25m TT Championship on the fast Rhigos course.

With a crosswind and temperatures not reaching double figures the conditions were not ideal but James improved his club 25 record, stopping the clock in 50mins 39 secs, a 21-second beating.

As the season progresses and on a better day James should certainly break the 50 minute 30mph barrier.

Not to be outdone David Garrett recorded 1hr 1min 46seconds which was his best time in the last 10 years.