CYCLING: Garrett fastest in Rugby RCC's annual 10-mile open

Rain reduces entries for club's blue riband event

Rugby RCC’s annual blue riband event, the 10 mile open competition took place on Saturday. After a week of record high temperatures the fine weather didn’t hold into the weekend and brought rainy conditions.

The rainy morning led to standing water on the A45 Thurlaston course and spray from passing vehicles. There had been an excellent 110 entries received, with the field headed by multiple National Championship winner, top seed Matt Bottrill.

However as the rain continued into the afternoon, this number quickly began to fall as riders sent their apologies, Bottrill included. Many who had already arrived chose to stay in the race HQ with a coffee and a cake rather than risk the saturated conditions.

With the pre-race favourite not starting, it meant that the event was now wide open. Nick Cave, 10th to start, set the time to beat of 21:26. Paul Guest threatened it but just missed out with a time of 21:33. In the end Cave’s time stood for over an hour before it was finally bettered by local rider, Rugby Velo’s James Garrett, with 21:21. This time proved good enough for Garrett to take the victory. Paul Guest had the consolation of being part of the winning team, Worcester St Johns CC with Rugby Velo second. Fastest Women was Linda Hubbard in a time of 25:17.

This scale of event would not be possible without the dedication and support of the club’s members and volunteers. Despite the weather it had been a successful and enjoyable event.

The next race is at Braunston on Wednesday, August starting at 7pm.

Presentation to fastest lady in the blue riband event, Linda Hubbard

Rugby Racing Cycling Club’s Wednesday night time trial series continued with a return visit to the rapid 10 mile Braunston course.

It was the hottest day of the year, which ensured that there was a bumper turnout of 31 riders although some did suffer in the extreme heat.

The heat didn’t prove a problem for Oliver Billing who was victorious again in 21:42, getting the better of Dave Elliott, who was second with a slower than normal time of 22:10 after getting held up by a queue of traffic. Richard Stirling finished third in 22:25 with Tomasz Mocior 22:31 and Greg Ashley 22:36 close behind in fourth and fifth.

Fastest Woman was Claire Walker in 27.44, while Naomi Leugs 33:25 took the handicap points ahead of Judith Harper 29:20.

The points competition is still led by Richard Stirling but Oliver Billing has replaced him as the leader of the handicap competition as we enter the final third of the season.

Other results: 6th Richard Wayman 22.50, 7th Peter Busby 23.06, 8th David Wright 23.20, 9th Richard Bray 23.31,10th Brian Haycock 23.39

Other times: Ian Jackson 23.41, Mike Smallwood 23.52, Mark Anderson 23.55, Phil Scott 24.04, Ian Usher 24.11, James Gibbs 24.29, Martin Orrill 24.32, Keith Hirons 24.39, Howard Beale 24.40, Andy Dean 24.53, Andrew Childs 25.20, Tony Johnson 26.38, Ben Leugs 27.04, Simon Bull 28.42, Chris Lodge 28.53, John Brothers 32.19,

Private entrants: Simon Law 21:21, Vince Jenkins 25.29.