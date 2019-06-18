CYCLING: Good performances by Mick Ives' young riders

Field of 80 already signed up for unique part off-road race at Flecknoe

Members of the Mick Ives Youth Academy were in the thick of the action at the British Cycling Club Youth Team Track Championships at Herne Hill Velodrome in London.

Josh Giddings and Jack Brough were selected to represent East Midlands – the Academy’s two strongest riders - so it was decided to field a squad of Under 16s – Rory Knowles, Ed Hopkins and Callum Twelves and Under 14 rider Josh Jackson, so they would benefit from the competition and experience racing against the Over 16 riders.

It proved a success. Knowles finished 4th in the Match Sprint, Twelves was 6th in the Individual Pursuit, won by Josh Giddings, which put the young squad in 4th place. Later they finished 5th in the Team Pursuit (pictured). They were the youngest team in the competition by a long way, and to finish in the top 5 against the UK’s best youth squads, bodes well for the future. The Championship was won by the East Midlands Team, including Giddings and Brough from Team MI Racing.

Top road and track rider Mike Twelves had to miss racing this week due to a heavy crash during Team Pursuit training on the Derby Velodrome, but hopes to be back in action very soon. Because there are no longer facilities in this area, all the Youth riders have to do their racing at venues like Mallory Park in Leicestershire, Derby Velodrome, and other places around the UK.

The Midland Friday Evening Summer Mountain Bike series continued with the latest event at Wadenhoe Church, Peterborough. Once again it was success in the Lady Veteran race for Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann’s Lindsay Newman. She has now won all six rounds of the series and is assured of the Championship once again.

Lindsay is currently away training in the French Alps, and will return to compete in the Omloop van der Drie Dorpen Road and Off-road Race to be held on Sunday, July 7 at Flecknoe. The event, organised by Team MI Racing and Sponsored by Polypipe and Ride Coventry is unique as it has 30% of the course off-road.

The event has attracted a full field of 80 riders from all over the UK. Further details from ridermarton@gmail.com.