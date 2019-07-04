CYCLING: Impressive win for Oliver Billing at Thurlaston

Over 90 riders taking part in Rugby RCC's team time trial at Mallory Park

Course: K11/10T Thurlaston

Rugby Racing Cycling Club’s evening time trial series continued on Wednesday and it was another win for Oliver Billing on the fast 10 mile Thurlaston course. The weather was bordering on cold for the time of year and had effected the number of entrants with only 22 making the start line.

Oliver Billing’s winning time was an impressive 21:56, Tim Crossley was second in 22:10 beating Brendan Hirst into third place by 24 seconds. Richard Stirling just edged out Andy Craig for fourth by just two seconds.

Fastest woman was new member Vicki Craig with Claire Walker second, while Judith Harper in third took the handicap. This was a fitting reward for a new personal best time.

Full results: 1st Oliver Billing 21.56, 2nd Tim Crossley 22.10, 3rd Brendan Hirst 22.34, 4th Richard Stirling 23.13, 5th Andy Craig 23.15, 6th Craig Walker 23.32, 7th Karl Eveleigh 24.29, 8th Brian Haycock 24.33, 9th James Gibbs 24.41, 10th David Kimberley 24.56

Other times

Howard Beale 25.01, Paul Rolfe 25.15, Mark Anderson 25.22, Andy Dean 25.34, Mike Smallwood 25.35, Angus Gordon 25.48, Keith Hirons 26.06, Tony Johnson 26.56, Vicki Craig 27.58, Claire Walker 28.40, Judith Harper 30.32, John Brothers 33.21

Rugby RCC Annual event team time trial at Mallory Park Monday, July 8

Following two previous successful events Rugby RCC are again running a closed circuit three-up team time trial at the Mallory Park race circuit on Monday, July 8.

This event will be on closed roads and will also benefit from an electronic timing system that will provide greater accuracy, speed of results and improved lap-scoring. Over 30 teams have entered and more are expected, there will be over 90 riders in total and it should prove to be a fantastic event.