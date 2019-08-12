CYCLING: Join Sportive rides to support local charities

Choice of distances from 10 miles for families to 66-mile epic

Antony Wallis continued his domination in Veteran Circuit Racing with his 14th victory out of 14 races riding for Team-Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann. This latest victory was held on the windswept circuit at Darley Moor, near Ashbourne, Derbyshire, made even worse by driving rain throughout the event.

Fifty-year-old Antony was competing in the event for riders 40 years and over and once again made light work of his much younger rivals, breaking away after only three laps, with team mate and ex professional Rob Muzio doing an excellent job of policing the main field. Antony stayed clear to win by almost half a lap and Rob finished in third place after another great display of team work.

Next weekend Antony will attempt to win the LVRC National Circuit Championships on the same circuit. Should be an interesting event and can he make it 15 victories out of 15 races?

Sunday will see another MI Racing promotion, this time by the non-racing section called Coventry Olympic Group Sportive, assisted by Coventry Lions.

The aim is to raise funding for the nominated local charities including Zoe's Place baby hospice, Myton Hospice and Baginton Lions FC. The rides start and finish at the Baginton Oak public house from 9am.

Details and Entries via www.cogs-sportives.co.uk. Entries can also be taken on the day. Family Ride of 10 miles starts at 10am, Challenge Ride of 37 miles at 9-30am and Epic Ride of 66 miles at 9am.

