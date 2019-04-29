CYCLING: Mick Ives' team organise national time trials for 16th time

First place for Richard Oakes in rare time trial appearance

In a great day’s racing for Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann, not only were they Organisers for the 16th time of the Jewson-LVRC National Time Trial Championships, but they also provided a winner, 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Track specialist 50-year-old Richard Oakes made a rare appearance at a Time Trial, only his second this season, but romped away with the National Championship for riders 50 years and over with a time of 42 mins 18 secs for the very hilly 17½ mile event, to add to his already long list of British championships. Last year he finished runner-up.

Hinckley-based Mike Twelves was tipped to retain his 55+ Championship, following his recent winning performances both at home and abroad, but it was not to be, and he had to settle for 2nd place and the silver medal. His time was 43-36, still an excellent performance for his first Time Trial race of the year.

The evergreen Malc Moore, who is 66 years old, repeated last year’s position with 3rd place in the 65 + Championship, with a time of 49-47 while Radford Semele rider Mark Wise had to settle for 4th place in the 50+ Championship with 44-12.

Fastest riders overall were 41-year-old Paul Atkins and 46-year-old Steve Feeney, with a time of 41-45.

The event was once again sponsored by Jewson and organised by Barrie Mitchell on behalf of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann. Prize awards were presented by cycling champion Mick Ives.