CYCLING: More success for Mick Ives' team

Rugby's Phil Roach fifth in summer series mountain bike event

It was another brilliant weekend’s racing for Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann elite cycle team.

Multi national champion and ex-professional Mike Twelves, who lives near Hinckley, continued his brilliant form with wins on the road and track.

At the Derby Velodrome he dominated the track League with three victories and one second out of four rides. In the Elimination Points race the team had victory with Twelves and second place with Rob Muzio, just to stamp their authority on the meeting.

Then on Sunday Twelves continued his domination of the Percy Stallard National Road Race series, with victory in the 50 mile event for riders 55 years and over. Twelves has won the National series three times in past four years. Last year he didn’t contest it as he was concentrating on his track racing, but he looks set to win the Championship once more. Team mate John Stevenson, who lives at Warwick finished 6th.

In the race for riders 40-49 years, 46-year-old Ian Cooper made it two wins for MI Racing, claiming scalps of much younger riders in the process.

Further success for Malc Moore came in the 65+ race. Malc made a lone attack 27 miles from the finish, but was caught by a small group with seven miles to go and had to settle for fourth place.

The event was held at Brough, North Humberside, on a fairly flat circuit, with weather conditions perfect.

More success for mountain bike team members as Lindsay Newman continued her excellent form with victory in the latest round of the Friday evening Summer series, this time held at Harrington Aerodrome, Northants. Lindsay stormed into the lead in the Ladies’ event and was never headed, winning by over two minutes. She now has a commanding lead in the series.

Wellesbourne member Tim Stowe showed a return to winning ways, with victory in the 60+ race.

Rugby’s cyclo cross star Phil Roach finished 5th in the 55+ race.

In Round 3 of the National Mountain Bike series, Kirby Bennett finished a close 3rd after spending all of the event trying to catch the two leaders, who got clear early in the race when Kirby was stuck in traffic. Kirby is the current champion and hopes that a recent virus has now gone and he can get back to winning ways.

The Youth Academy section of Team MI Racing continue to impress. Josh Giddings won the Omnium series at the Newcastle under Lyme meeting with his regular Madison partner, Jack Brough in 4th place. Newcastle Outdoor Track is much different to ride compared to the Indoor Velodromes that the riders usually compete on and it was good to see how these youngsters quickly adapted

Several team members rode the Velo 100 mile ride from Birmingham, treating it as a training ride. The fastest being Craig McKee, who recorded a time of 4 hrs 29 mins 43 secs for the very lumpy route, including going through the centre of Coventry. A very impressive performance.