CYCLING: More success for Mick Ives' team

Still time to enter Baginton charity rides - from 10 miles for families to 66-mile epic

There were more Area Championships for Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann, when 62-year-old Kirby Bennett won Round 12 of the Midland Friday Evening Mountain Bike series at Marston Lodge.

In this latest victory for riders 50 and over, which also gave Kirby the Overall Series Championship for riders 60+, Kirby had a tough battle in the race with a member of the Mick

Ives Youth Academy squad, Jude Chamberlain, who was an easy winner of the Junior race.

Pictured are Kirby Bennett and young Jude Chamberlain after the finish.



Phil Stokes kept the teams colours to the fore by finishing 2nd in the 65+ race and it was also announced that Lindsay Newman , who did not contest this latest round, was declared the overall series winner of the Lady Veteran championship, having won all her previous rounds.

Peter Busby, travelled to Dudmaston , near Bridgnorth, Shrops , to contest the final round of the Midland Mountain Bike series, where he finished a very creditable 8th in a fiercely contested race for riders over 50.

Mike Twelves, narrowly missed out on yet another British Cycling Championship, on Saturday when he finished a very close 2nd in the LVRC National Circuit Championships for riders 55 and Over at Bath, part of a four-rider breakaway group which lapped the main field.

More success came for Antony Wallis, his 22nd victory this season , when once again he lapped the field to win on his own , on his favourite circuit Hog Hill in North London.

He has yet to be beaten on this circuit. He will shortly be contesting the LVRC National Circuits Championships for riders 50+ at Darley Moor, near Ashbourne, Derbyshire, where he will be a clear favourite. Team Boss Mick Ives said: "If ever a rider deserved to win this Championship, then it must surely be Antony."

There's still time to enter the Baginton Bike Ride on Sunday, August 18, raising funds for four local charities.

The 10 mile Family Ride starts at 10am, 37 mile Challenge Ride at 9.30am and 66 mile Epic Ride at 9am. Entries via www.cogs-sportives.co.uk

Entries will be taken on the day at an extra cost. The ride is organised by Coventry Olympic Group Sportive and Coventry Lions, starting and finishing at the Oak Pub in Baginton.