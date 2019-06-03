CYCLING: Round-up of Mick Ives' team successes

Podium places in events all over the country

Team Jewson-MIRacing–Polypipe-McCann continued their amazing run of success this week, both in the UK and France.

John Stevenson showed no sign of his recent injuries, when he competed in the Solihull Road Race held on the hilly Bearley/Snitterfield circuit in South Warwickshire.

Stevenson, 56, finished 2nd, beaten over the finish line by former International Martin Webster, by 100th of a second, that’s how close it was after 50 miles of racing.

Down in Kent, rider on form Antony Wallis notched up his eighth road race victory in eight rides, in dominant style at Round 6 of the Le Col Arcadian series, held on the exposed 1 mile circuit at Fowlmead Country Park near Dover, the site of the former Dover Coal Field.

After only two miles Antony attacked, along with one other rider, but after one lap they were reeled in by the main field, only for Antony to try again on lap 4. This time he quickly gained a 30 lead by time he had completed another lap, and he continued to increase his lead by about 5 secondss a lap, finally lapping the entire field after 40 minutes of racing. It did not stop there as Antony attacked again to finish clear of his rivals (at 1 lap). During the ride he covered the first 25 miles in 56 mins 50 secs, in very windy conditions on his standard road bike, an exceptional performance for the 50-year-old star.

Veteran Mountain Bike racer Lindsey Newman continued her domination of Midland events, with victory in the Friday night Summer series. She has won all five events and is certain to retain her championship.

Coventry’s Peter Busby finished in 2nd place in the 50+ race, his best performance this year and Wellesbourne’s Tim Stow finished 2nd in the 60+ race behind National Champion Pete Harris. Philip Stokes finished 4th.

Lindsey followed her Friday evening success with victory in the Midland Championships at Kirton, near Lincoln, and as this was also part of the Midland Series (Round 3) she scored victory in that event as well. She has won all three events and looks set to win that series.

On the Track at Derby Velodrome, Mike Twelves and partner Richard Oakes, won all three of the Madison races, with team mates Rob Muzio and Ian Cooper 2nd in all three races. You cant get much better than that!

Members of the Mick Ives Youth Academy, were in action both at home and in France.

13-year-old Josh Jackson finished a brilliant 19th in the under 14 years Mini Paris-Roubaix race in France. The event includes the famous cobbled sections used in the Professional event. Jackson still has one year to go in the age group.

His Academy team mates Rory Knowles finished 3rd in the National Youth series at Hillingdon, North London and Will Beech finished 4th in the East Mids/West Mids Junior Circuit Championships.

Last weekend Team Jewson-MI Racing–Polypipe-McCann star rider ex professional Mike Twelves, once again stood on top of the Podium, this time at Round 4 of the Percy Stallard National Road Race series for riders 50 yrs and over. Mike has won all 4 rounds, and is a clear leader in the National series. Round 4 was held on the tough course at Bobbington, near Dudley in the West Midlands.

Not to be outdone by his father’s success, Callum Twelves dominated his race last Tuesday evening at Mallory Park, winning the under 16 years circuit race in brilliant fashion. Callum attacked from the start, taking one other rider with him, but he soon dropped his passenger and proceeded alone, never gaining more than 30 seconds on the field. Later in the race another rider bridged the gap, but he too was soon dropped, and Callum soloed to victory. Behind him, his two team mates gained 2nd and 3rd place , a clean sweep by Team MI Racing Youth Academy riders.

Down in North London, Antony Wallis continued his amazing run of success winning his 6th Road Race in six starts. This time it was Round 2 of the CC London series on the very tough circuit at Hog Hill.

As usual 50 year old Antony attacked early into the race, along with a 40-year-old rider, and averaging 26 mph, they lapped the main field 1 1/2 times, with Antony winning the sprint with ease.

More Road Race success for the team came from Jack O’Neill, who finished 3rd in the Banbury Star road race. That included several climbs of Edge Hill, near Kineton. It was his first road race of the season. In March Jack won the Banbury Star Hill Time Trial in the same area.

New team mate Jamie Harworth was not so lucky. He was brought down nearing the finish when a rider crashed in front of him, but got away with only slight injuries.

Three members of the team competed in Triathlon and Durathlon event over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tom Payne, competing in only his 3rd Durathlon finished a brilliant 2nd in the event held at Darley Moor, near Ashbourne, Derbyshire. It was a qualifying event for the European Championships. He would possibly have won the event, had he not received a penalty for overstepping the line during transition. Tom recorded the fastest split on the bike.

In the Veteran group Dave Ashworth, who is new to the sport finished 17th out of 75 competitors.

Further afield Mike McCann kept the team colours to the fore, with victory in his age group in the Taunton Triathlon. Earlier Mike had finished 2nd in the Bideford 10km running race, not bad for a cyclist.

Mountain biker Lindsay Newman continued her good form by winning Round 4 of the Midland Friday Evening Mountain Bike series. She is unbeaten all season.