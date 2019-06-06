CYCLING: See top riders as women's Tour of Britain races through Rugby

Start list includes five former champions, as well as the reigning European and Commonwealth title holders

Rugby will welcome the leading names in women’s cycling next week when a major road race passes through the borough.

Five former champions, as well as the reigning European and Commonwealth champions will join a host of former stage winners going head to head for the race leader’s jersey when the OVO Energy Tour of Britain arrives in in Warwickshire.

Riders will tackle the 158.9km route, which includes the tour’s first hill-top finish on Thursday, June 13. (See below for route and timings)

Former Women’s Tour winners Marianne Vos (CCC – Liv), Lisa Brennauer (WNT – Rotor Pro Cycling), Lizzie Deignan (Trek – Segafredo), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM Racing) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) as well as Martha Bastianelli (Team VIRTU Cycling), Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) will all line up at the race start in Warwick.

Vos, Bastianelli, Niewiadoma, van Dijk and Rivera are among eight of the world’s current top 15 riders in the UCI rankings who will race in Warwickshire next week.

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team’s line-up features four different stage winners among their six-rider roster, including Jolien D’Hoore (Belgian), Amalie Dideriksen and Amy Pieters (Netherlands), and Christine Majerus (Luxembourg).

Stage winner in Worcester last year, Dideriksen and her team-mate Chantal Blaak are two of the five previous UCI road world champions named in 2019’s 96-rider field.

Also featured among the starters is Valcar Cylance Cycling’s Marta Cavalli, the current leader of the UCI Women’s WorldTour’s youth classification.

Stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour 2019 will start in Market Place in Warwick, taking in a 158.9km route around the county that will visit all five districts and end in Burton Dassett County Park.

It will then pass through Leek Wootton, Kenilworth, University of Warwick, Berkswell, Meriden, Bedworth, Bulkington, Brinklow, Long Lawford, Dunchurch, Princethorpe, Wellesbourne, Pillerton Priors, Edgehill and Burton Dassett Country Park.

Racers will face two Eisberg Sprints during the stage, the first at Brinklow, and the second at Pillerton Priors.

Three Skoda Queen of the Mountain challenges then await riders in a gruelling final stretch where competitors face two full loops of Burton Dassett County Park before crossing the tour’s first-ever hill top finish line.

THE ROUTE

Stage Four of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour takes place on Thursday next week and will pass through Rugby.

This year the Tour spends nearly a quarter of the route in Ruby Borough.

The event starts in Warwick and heads north around Coventry to Bedworth.

The route then passes through Bulkington, Shilton, Brinklow, Bretford and Church Lawford before

heading down Bilton Lane and then onto the Western Relief Road.

The cyclists will then head south along the road, turn left at the roundabout to head up the B4642 Coventry Road into Bilton.

The route then heads down Alwyn Road and out onto Rugby Road to then head towards Dunchurch.

The cyclists will then pass through Kites Hardwick and Leamington Hastings, Marton and Princethorpe and then head out of the Rugby area south on the Fosse Way.

The stage ends at the Burton Dassett Hills.

The stage starts at 10.30am, cyclists are expected at Bulkington at around 11.30am, be on the Western Relief Road at 12.05pm, Alwyn Road at 12.11pm, Dunchurch at around 12.15pm, and reach the Fosse near Princethorpe for 12.35pm. Timings are approximate.

For most of the route there will be rolling road blocks which will be in place to allow the advance vehicles, cyclists and support vehicles to pass. There may be restrictions in place for on-street parking which will by sign-posted.