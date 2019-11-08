CYCLING: Two good results for cyclo cross rider Phil Roach

Rugby's Phil Roach competing last season

Members of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann competed in cyclo cross events at five different venues across the UK at the weekend, once again with excellent results.

On Saturday former World Masters Champion and current British Champion Phil Roach finished second at the Notts and Derby series event at Chillwell Barracks, near Nottingham,

And then followed it up with another second place in the Central League event, on Sunday morning, just ten seconds behind the winner.

The team had a good day at the Midland series event at Blackwell Court, near Bromsgrove. Peter Busby winning the 55+ event and Phil Stokes winning the 65+ race, both their first victories this season.

Steve Knight finished second in the 50+ race behind Darren Atkins. Knight still leads the series and Ian Wright finished second in the 60+ race, behind the national champion.

Kirby Bennett crashed on the first lap and retired injured.

At the Leicester series event at Prestwold veteran Lindsay Newman finished a very creditable third, against tough competition in a very muddy event.

Young Josh Jackson finished a very close second in the Under 14s event at Liverpool.

On Friday evening the team held their dinner and awards evening at Dunchurch Park Hotel. Chief Guest was Sheila Hardy, Chairperson of the Cycling Time Trial Association.

Awards were presented by Sheila and Team President Peter Hindle MBE.