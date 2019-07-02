CYCLING: World record and six more British titles for Mick Ives' team

Unique road and off-road race at Flecknoe attracting riders from all over UK

It was an incredibly successful weekend for Mick Ives’ team.

Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann were the stars at the British Masters Track Cycling Championships at the Newport Velodrome in South Wales at the weekend, winning no less than six titles. But the icing on the cake was when 52-year-old Richard Oakes broke the world record for the 2,000 metres Individual Pursuit race for riders over 50 years of age, knocking almost 1.5 seconds off the existing record.

Richard went on to win the Championship.

He followed this great ride with silver in the 8km Scratch Championship. Several months ago he won the LVRC National Time Trial Championships as well.

Mike Twelves continued his excellent season by winning three more British Championships. He has already won seven Championships this season and is currently leading the National Road Race series.

Mike won gold in the 55+ Championships for the 2.000 metres Pursuit, the 8km Scratch Championship and the 10km Points Championship.

And there was more to come...

Ex-professional Rob Muzio won the 10km Points Championship for riders 50+ and finished 4th in the 10km Scratch Championship.

And then the oldest member of the team at the Championships, Mick Alan, crowned a fantastic weekend’s racing by winning the 2,000 metres Individual Pursuit for riders 70 years and over, and finishing 3rd in the Points Championships.

That meant for the team a magnificent weekend’s tally of a world record, six British Track Championships, a silver and a bronze.

PICTURED: Rob Muzio, Richard Oakes and Mike Twelves wearing their British Champions Jerseys after the official presentation.

This Sunday (July 7) MI Racing will be organising the Polypipe Omloop van de Dries Dorpen, Road/Offroad race at Flecknoe (between Daventry and

Southam). This unique event starts at 10am and has attracted riders from all over the UK.

The winner will receive the Peter Baum Memorial Trophy.

Further details from ridermarton@gmail.com

Team website: www.miracing.co.uk