FENCING: World team gold and individual silver for Viv Frith in Egypt

Stretton under Fosse fencer just misses out to Great Britain team mate in final

Former world champion Viv Frith of Stretton under Fosse won a silver medal at the recent veterans’ fencing world championships in Cairo.

Number one seed in her 15-strong 70+ women’s sabre event after the first round, she swept through her first two direct elimination bouts, overwhelming Lepeltier (France) 10-0 and Channing (USA) 10-3 before facing team-mate Silvia Brown in the final.

A tough fight ensued with Frith leading 8-7 at one stage, but Brown took the last three hits to win 10-8.

In the team championships, one of two fencers from each age group (50, 60 and 70+) fence their opposite number twice for five hits, producing a maximum of 30 points.

Second seeds Great Britain beat Japan 30-20, then had a narrow win over USA 30-27 before dominating Germany 30-15 to win team gold.