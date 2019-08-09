GOLF: 90-year-old Hedley Wilson plays in past captains' fixture

Rugby Golf Club

The past captains at their annual fixture, pictured right are (front row, from left): Gerry Hall (2004), Mike Holder (1997), Camillus McCarron (Club Captain), Karl Walker (2018), Norman Towler (1980), Hedley Wilson (1975).

Past captains of Rugby Golf Club gather for their annual fixture

(Back row): Steve Watts (1985), Gordon Davey (1976), David Quinn (Honorary PC), Simon Daysh (2009), Phil Croft (2010), Duncan Snook (2014), Mark Ridley (2015), Bob James (2012 & 2011), Martin Weaver (2013), Adrian Evans (2001), Richard Wlodarczyk (2005), Paul Martin (2002), Keith Oag (2006).

Past captains spanning 44 years played the annual game against the Captain’s select team last Saturday.

The Captain’s team was led by Camillus McCarron, whilst the Past Captain’s team was led by Karl Walker, immediate Past Club Captain.

As ever the match was fiercely contested but the result, as is the tradition was declared a respectful half.

Hedley Wilson with son Ian and Steve Watts, his playing partner for the past captains' competition

Among the Past Club Captains’ team, the oldest competitor was 90 years old .

Hedley Wilson captained the Clifton Road club in 1975, having been a member since the mid 1960s.

Although he doesn’t play quite as much these days, he still enjoys the annual captains’ fixture.

But the story could have been very different, because back in September 2005, Hedley collapsed on the golf course and only the quick thinking of his son Ian, who he was playing with that day, paramedics and the air ambulance saved is life.

Hedley Wilson in the Clifton Road clubhouse

The former company managing director and businessman was ready to tee off on the fifth when he suddenly lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Ian had to use his first aid skills from training as a teacher to revive him and keep him alive until help arrived.

Hedley was treated by emergency crews and flown to hospital by air ambulance.

As a 76-year-old at the time, he made a full recovery, enabling him to enjoy many more years of golf and Hedley and his family will always be extremely grateful to the air ambulance for their response that day.

Mixed Open 2019 winners Steve Hamp and Jackie Frampton with captain Linda Long (centre)

Rugby Golf Club’s Mixed Open Betterball Stableford was held last Sunday with 56 players taking part.

The winners of the Mixed Open Challenge Shield for 2019 were Steve Hamp from Rugby with his partner, Jackie Frampton from Staverton Park with a score of 43 points.

Robert Rankine and Deb Harrad from Rugby came second with 42 points.

In third place were Clive and Caroline Brown, also from Rugby, with 41 points, on countback from visitors Glenn and Lorraine Miller, from North Shore.

In fifth place, also with 41 points, were Alan and Sue Jones, from Rugby.