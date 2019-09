Victory by two shots in 36-hole championship at Clifton Road course

Dale Marson has been crowned Rugby Golf Club’s Championship for the fifth time.

Rugby Golf Club with new corporate members, NCS. The game saw great camaraderie, with plenty of stories of past encounters.'After a memorable day it was agreed to make it an annual fixture.

He carded 70 in last Sunday's morning round at Clifton Road and 73 in the afternoon for a winning 143, playing off a handicap of one.

Second was Matt Bell (4) with 74+ 71= 145, third Aidan March (5) 72+75=147 , fourth Kirtus Grimmett (5) 73+75= 148 and fifth Charlie Price (4) 78+72=150.