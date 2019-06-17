GOLF: Festival Week at Rugby Golf Club

Results from the Lennon Open, Ken Clark Invitation and Mixed Alliance

Rugby Golf Club’s Festival Week took place from June 1-9. Five Open Competitions took place, in order: The Ken Clark Invitational, The Open Mixed Alliance, The Ladies’ Open, The Seniors Invitation Team Trophy and the Lennon Open.

Winners Paul Godding (left) and Simon Price (right) with Club Captain Camillus McCarron and Joy Clark, who presented the Ken Clark Invitation Trophy

In presenting the RGC Open Challenge Cup on Sunday, June 1 to Lennon Open winner, Simon Daysh , Club Captain Camillus McCarron, thanked all the visitors through the week and also the staff, members and especially greenkeepers , led by Jonny Peacock, whose efforts had brought many compliments from visitors, especially in relation to the excellent condition of the greens.Simon had won narrowly on countback, after being tied on 67pts with Hugh Radley, 2nd and 3rd Andrew English. The Lennon cup was first presented by Mr Lennon, a Rugby tobacconist who had been a staunch supporter of RGC from the 1930s,

The picture shows Club Captain Camillus McCarron presenting the Open Challenge Cup to winner Simon Daysh

Some 40 pairs took part in the Rugby Golf Club Ken Clark Invitation Open on Sunday, June 2 , named in memory of a past Club Secretary, Captain and President.

The winning pair for 2019 was Simon Price of Rugby and his partner Paul Godding from Lutterworth with a Betterball Stableford score of 44 points. In second place were Dave Thorpe of Rugby and visitor Neil Smith with 43 points on countback from Andy Walsh of Rugby and Karl Fisher of Staverton Park. Fourth place went to Gary Townsend of Rugby and Jason Baldwin of Marriott Forest of Arden 42 points on countback from Neil Buck of Rugby and Chris Spencer of Cold Ashby, who took fifth place.

Lady Captain Linda Long, (centre) presenting the Mixed Alliance Trophy to Joe and Krys Lewandowski (left) and Clive and Caroline Brown (right)

The picture shows (left to right) Paul Godding, Club Captain, Camillus McCarron, Joy Clark, who presented the Trophy and Simon Price.



The Club’s Open Mixed Alliance was held on Monday, June 3. This year 52 members and visitors competed for the Trophy. It is run as a Stableford competition with the best ladies and best men’s score to count.

The winning team were Clive Brown, Caroline Brown, Joe Lewandowski and Krys Lewandowski from Rugby with a tremendous score of 93 Stableford points. In 2nd place were Pam Bond, Pete Long, Robyn Crighton and Kevin Sargent, also from Rugby, with 87 points. 3rd place went to visitors Lorna and Kevin Webb from Stratford Oaks, Carolyn Talbot from Leamington & County and Steve Bailey from The Warwickshire with 85 points. Brian Jacks and Mark Wakelin had the best men’s score with 41 points, with the pairing of Judith Pegler and Hazel Oag with the best ladies score of 43 points on countback.

The picture shows the Lady Captain, Linda Long, (centre) presenting the Trophy to Joe and Krys Lewandowski (left) and Clive and Caroline Brown (on the right ).