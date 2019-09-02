GOLF: Have a go at free open day at Rugby Golf Club

Coaching clinics and chance to play the course

Golfers of all abilities from complete beginners to regular players are welcome at Rugby Golf Club's free open day on Saturday, September 14

There will be a Coaching Clinic with PGA professionals Dave Quinn and his team. Registration at the clubhouse, from 9-10am and 11.30-12.30pm.

The coaching starts immediately afterwards at the practice area. A junior session will be followed by an academy clinic for adults. Coaching will be aimed at students that have not had access to the game of golf. The sessions involve chipping, putting, and if time permits, a couple of playing holes. Also, it's available for those who would like to brush up their skills.

Golf Participation registration is at 11am, for people with limited or advanced knowledge of golf. This is a chance to play the course and enjoy the club's social side. Don't worry about not knowing the course as the club will provide golf buddies to show each player the route.

Special membership offers will be available, including categories with 18 months for the price of 12 and flexible membership.

Anyone who is interested, but can't attend on the day can give Adrian Evans a call on 0770 353 5556 to make alternative arrangements.

Please register on the club's website: https://www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk/open_day

Just complete the submission form and click send, or call Dave Quinn, Head Professional 01788 575134 or Adrian Evans 07703 535556.