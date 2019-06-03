GOLF: Honours even in Rugby Golf Club's annual captains match

Results from Whitefields and Ansty

The Annual Captain v Ladies Captain’s match was contested on Sunday, with 12 pairs playing 4-ball-better-ball match play.

Ladies' captain Linda Long with the winners of Mondays Spring Bank Holiday Trophy Marie Ward and Duane Hayle

The ladies were allowed two bisques to be taken to help win a hole and the gents were off the white tees.

There was an atmosphere of friendly rivalry and much banter, with the ladies intent on winning back the trophy won by the gents last year.

The score, however, was very close with both sides winning three games to halve the match.

Rugby Golf Club Mixed Section held the Spring Bank Holiday competition on Monday, one of its annual Trophy competitions.

This year 16 pairs took part in the Stableford draw for partners event.

The winners, who were awarded the Spring Bank Holiday Shield by lady captain Linda Long, were the pairing of new member Duane Hayle and Marie Ward who scored 41 points.

In second place with 40 points were Alan Jones and Helen Fleming, on countback from Peter Hawkins and Linda Ollivant.

Whitefields

The Seniors May Stableford was won by Ray Miles (after countback) with 36pts from Ellis Roberts also on 36pts and third was Mike Tyler (Seniors Captain) on 35pts.

The Seniors had a home match against Stonebridge Seniors and Whitefields won quite convincingly by 4.5 to 1.5.

The SF Memorial Texas scramble was played and the winning team with a net score of 56.5 was Joe McGee, Martin Warwick, Gary Jones and David Gregory.

Ansty Golf Club

Summer Alliance Week 4: 1st Keith Thompson 35pts, 2nd Graham Hanna 34pts, 3rd Darren Price 34 points.

Pub League Qualifying Round 3: Hinckley Knight 91 pts beat Sports Connexion 62pts, Devonshire 85 Bulkington WMC 56, Rose & Crown 81 Signal Box 77, Blue Pig 76 beat Charterhouse 73, Ansty 71 Open Arms 40, Spike Bar 68 Old Smithys 59, Greyhound 65 beat Ansty Old Boys.

Seniors: Ansty drew with Humberstone Heights 3-3 (away).

Scorpion Cup: 1st Patrick Lygo 37pts, 2nd Matthew Green 36pts, 3rd Tony Elsby 33pts.