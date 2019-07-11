GOLF: March tops 100-strong field of Captain's Day golfers at Clifton Road

News from Rugby Golf Club, Whitefields and Ansty

Rugby Golf Club

Rugby Golf Club’s Captain’s Day attracted 102 male members along with eight ladies, who enjoyed another splendid event. They also welcomed back three former members returning from illness and were delighted to see Neil Tooby, Brian McGovern and Chris Moran.

The course was in fabulous condition and the weather for the most part good.

Captain’s Day is also a huge fundraising day with over £1,200 raised for Camillus McCarron’s nominated charity, The Bradby Club. A spectacular duck race along Clifton Brook raised £600.

The winner was Aidan March with 41pts, ahead of Ashley Moss 40pts and Andy English third with 39pts.

Susan Jones was first for the ladies on 41pts, with Deb Harrad runner-up on 35pts and Judith Pegler third on 35pts.

Whitefields Golf Club

The Ladies’ Handicap Cup round 1 was won by Joan Kearney with a net 73 from Liz Nangle on 76 and Blanaid Cook on 83.

The Men’s Millenium Trophy was won by Simon Pearson with a net 66 from David Gregory on 68 and Andy Margrett on 69. The Seniors team away form continues with a heavy loss away to the Windmill Village seniors losing 5 games to 1.

The Seniors Charles Brownlee Cup was won by Ken Reay with a net 64 from Mike Rollason on 66 and seniors captain Mike Tyler on 68.

The Club’s Captains Day takes place this Sunday (July 14) with a great fun day organised by the social committee. All members are urged to attend and guests will also be most welcome.

The Seniors Pairs competition takes place on Monday, August 12 and places are still available for players. Contact the golf shop at the club for more information.

Ansty Golf Centre

Summer Alliance Week 10: 1st David Suckley 49 pts, 2nd Graham Hanna 37 pts, 3rd Paddy Lygo 35 pts.

Pub League Qualifying Round 9: Greyhound 86 Spike Bar 71, Signal Box 86 Bulkington WMC 19, Blue Pig 81 Ansty 47, Rose & Crown 81 beat Ansty Old Boys, Hinckley Knight 80 Old Smithys 72, Sports Connexion 78 Open Arms 67, Devonshire 77 Charterhouse 23.

July Over 55’s Stableford: 1st Roger Day 36pts, 2nd Duncan Wilson 36pts, 3rd Michael King 35pts.