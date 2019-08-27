GOLF: Oags win Rugby Golf Club's last mixed competition of the season

Round-up of results from Whitefields and Ansty

On Bank Holiday Monday, Rugby Golf Club Mixed Section held their last Mixed Trophy competition of the season. On an extremely hot sunny day, 18 pairs competed in a Betterball Stableford with a difference, where a minimum of six scores from each player had to be included in the total. The winners of the trophy for 2019 were the pairing Keith & Hazel Oag with 42 points, beating new pairing of Andrew Puddifoot & Beverley Lee Everton into second place on countback. In third place were Alan & Susan Jones with 41 points, beating Peter Day & Pam Bond again on countback.

Pictured: Linda Long, Lady Captain, presenting the trophy to Hazel Oag & Keith Oag.

Whitefields Golf Club: Whitefields Ladies' Foxes Flask, was won by Paula Burdett. Second was Joan Kearney and third was Liz Nangle. The Vixens Cup was won by Pat McTurk from Steph Couzins and third was Joan Bryant.

The Seniors August medal was won by club president Phil Dobb with a net 69 from Ken Reay who scored a net 70 and third was Bill MCIntyre with a net 73.

The Men's Lady Diana Memorial Trophy was won by Richard Copson with a net 67 from Duncan Gardner who scored a net 68 and third was Robert Millward with a net 70

The Ladies section are holding a Ladies open Pairs competition on Friday 27th September with a cost of £30 per pair. Application forms are available on golf empire or from the pro shop at Whitefields.

Ansty Golf Centre, competition results: Summer Alliance Week 17: 1st Graham Hanna 37 points, 2nd Keith Thompson 34 points, 3rd Patrick Lygo 31 points.

Pub Super League & Last Chance Saloon Round 1: Devonshire 92 points beat Spike Bar 67 points, Rose & Crown 85 points beat Ansty 50 points, Hinckley Knight 83 points beat Signal Box 70 points, Blue Pig 76 points beat Greyhound 77 points, Bulkington WMC 78 points beat Ansty Old Boys 25 points, Open Arms 73 points beat Charterhouse 53 points, Old Smithys 63 points beat Sports Connexion 49 points.

Seniors: Ansty beat Hatchford Brook (home)

Anniversary Trophy: 1st Mark Byrne 39 points, 2nd Steve Edwards 37 points, 3rd David Suckley 32 points.