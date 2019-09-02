GOLF: Presidents Vase and Championship Cup decided at Rugby Golf Club

Wins for Julie Broom and Judith Pegler

On a day of mixed sun and showers, 28 ladies contested the President’s Vase at Rugby Golf Club. The vase was first presented in 1996 by Bill Healy and supported by successive Presidents. This year’s President, Paul Martin presented the Trophy to Julie Broom the winner with 36 points. In second place was Hilary Stamp with 35 points and third Sue Graham with 34 points.

Winner Judith Pegler is presented with the Championship Cup by club president Paul Martin

On a great day for golf weather-wise, six intrepid ladies played for the 36-hole Championship Cup and 36-hole Nett Salver. The winner of the Championship Cup was Judith Pegler with a gross 154 and in second place was Phoebe Anderson with a gross 164. The winner of the Nett Salver was Sue Jones with a nett 139 and in second place Deb Harrad with a nett 140. The Trophy was presented to Judith Pegler by President, Paul Martin.