GOLF: Results round-up from Rugby, Whitefields and Ansty

Past lady captains play in memory of Joyce Menesse

Captains play for Menesse Trophy

Adrian Evans, Rugby Golf Club's immediate past president, Paul Martin, president, Camillus McCarron, captain, Karl Walker, immediate past captain.

Seven past lady captains of Rugby Golf Club played their annual 12-hole Stableford competition last Friday, organised by immediate past lady captain, Judith Pegler.

This year the winner of the Joyce Menesse Trophy was Linda Long with 23 stableford points. Apart from being eligible as 2007 captain, Linda is also current Lady Captain serving a second term of office. Runner-up was Caroline Brown, with 21 points on count back. The players enjoyed lunch joined by nine other past captains, some of whom no longer play.

Captain’s team beats the president’s men

The weather was set fine for the annual match between Rugby Golf Club’s president Paul Martin’s team and the captain Camillus McCarron’s team. In a closely fought game the captain came out the eventual winner, although tradition states the game was a half.

Interested in playing golf? Call Dave or Adrian on (01788) 575134.

Whitefields teams play at Abbey Hill

The Men’s October stableford at Whitefields was won by Andrew Hughes with a score of 36pts from Jon Large in second with 35 and third was Robert Janczak with 34.

The Seniors winter league team seems to have caught the summer teams away virus and lost 3.5 to 1.5 away to Oakridge seniors.

The seniors and ladies section had an enjoyable joint away day at Abbey Hill in Milton Keynes with the president and event organiser Phil Dobb’s team winning the team competition with a combined score of 144 pts.

Successful week at Ansty for Elsby

Summer Alliance Week 24: 1st Tony Elsby 45 points, 2nd Graham Hanna 37 points, 3rd David Stephens 34 points.

October Over 55’s Stableford: 1st Malcolm Sandford 38 points, 2nd Tony Elsby 32 points, 3rd Robert Evitts 29 points.

Pro’s Putter: 1st Tony Elsby 33 points, 2nd Swaroop Rani Susarla 30 points, 3rd Patrick Lygo 30 points.