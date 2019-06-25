GOLF ROUND-UP: Club president wins Whitefields' Seniors Championship

The week's results from Ansty

Whitefields Golf Club

The first group out on the charity day, teeing off on the 13th - David Gregory, Gary Jones, Martin Warwick and Joe McGee.

The Seniors Championship was held over two days play last week and the leader on the first day, Club President Phil Dobb continued his good run of form to win the competition from Paul Wilson who was second (after countback) and Ellis Roberts who was third with only one point separating them.

The Men’s Avon league team continued their good home form by beating The Vale by 3 and a half to 2 and a half.

The Ladies Millbrook Trophy was won by Paula Burdett with 34 pts from Liz Nangle on 32 pts (after countback) and third was Ladies captain Jackie Edwards also on 32 pts.

The Seniors team poor away form continues with a 5 to 1 loss at Farthingstone golf club.

Club President Phil Dobb, Seniors Captain Mike Tyler, 'Paddy the Dog' and two guests playing in the charity competition

The Guide Dogs for the Blind charity day, which was played on glorious weather, was a huge success with a large contingent of players taking part and the men’s overall winner was Jacques Le Roux with 42 pts from Marc Couzens on 39 pts (after countback) and club president Phil Dobb was third also with 39 pts. The ladies competition was won by Julie Ritchie on 32 pts and the juniors was won by Reuben Couzens on 33 pts

Ansty Golf Centre

Competition results week ending June 23

Summer Alliance Week 8: 1st Tony Elsby 39 points, 2nd Graham Hanna 35 points, 3rd Paul Brown 34 points

Volunteers from the Guide dogs for the Blind association at Whitefields charity day

Pub League Qualifying Round 7: Signal Box 86 points beat Charterhouse 66 points, Devonshire 84 points beat Ansty Old Boys 9 points, Hinckley Knight 81 points beat Rose & Crown, Sports Connexion 79 points beat Old Smithys 77 points, Open Arms 75 points beat Greyhound 69 points, Spike Bar 73 points beat Blue Pig 62 points, Bulkington 63 points beat Ansty 55 .points

July Over 55's Medal: 1st David Eames 87-18=69, 2nd Tony Elsby 87-13=74, 3rd Geoff Sturgess 106-26=80.