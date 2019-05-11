GOLF: Rugby Golf Club's name back on trophy after 40 years

Round-up from Whitefields and Ansty

George Reid and Rodney Webb have become the first players from Rugby Golf Club to win the Warwickshire Union of Golf Clubs’ Vice President’s Bowl for over 40 years.

After the Vice President's Bowl competition - Rugby Golf Club Captain Camillus McCarron, winner George Reid (Rodney Webb was unavailable for the evening presentation), Warwickshire Union of Golf Clubs President Graham Barton and County Membership Scheme Manager Phil Croft

The last Rugby pair to win it were Des Taylor and Norman Kerruish in 1978, the trophy having been founded by the Union in 1970.

This year 102 golfers took part in the competition hosted by the Clifton Road club on April 30 and the Rugby duo won the overall event with 46 points.

Whitefields Seniors had a very challenging match away to Wishaw Seniors and lost the match 4.5 to 2.5. Commendable performance from Whitefields’ Stephen Edwards, who was one of the winners with his partner, having just returned from a long four-week break.

The men’s May Stableford was won by Kieran Finn with 37pts from Bill Mcintyre on 33pts and Jon Large on 32pts

The Ladies EWGA Medal was won by Joan Kearney on a net 69 (after countback) from Blanaid Cook also on 69 net and third was Pat Mcturk on a net 77.

An incredible record score from Vic Drage, who won the Seniors Donahue ‘three clubs and a putter’ competition with 47 pts from Bob Andrews on 41 pts (after countback) and a valiant third was the 86-year-club veteran, Stuart Leith, also on 41 pts.

After such high scores throughout the competition with only using three clubs and a putter members were left wondering why we all carry 13 clubs and a putter!

The Avon league derby match between Whitefields and Rugby Golf Club resulted in a home win for Whitefields by 3.5 to 2.5.

Entries are now open for Whitefields Senior Pairs Open which is being held on August 12 and those interested contact William Rouse via the pro shop.

At Ansty Golf Centre, the opening week of the Summer Alliance saw a win for Patrick Lygo on 39 points, ahead of John White on 37 and Jennie Tang with 34 points.

The May Over 55’s Bogey was won by Duncan Wilson (7up), with Michael Sansome (2up) the runner-up and Dave Priest third (all square).