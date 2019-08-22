GOLF: Rugby ladies win place in Warwickshire League final

Two captains team up to lift the Len Reece Foursomes trophy

Rugby Golf Club Ladies began their Warwickshire League campaign with high hopes of lifting this elusive trophy.

The League comprises 25 teams split into four divisions with only the winner of each progressing to the semi-finals. The ‘Pink Army’ did not have the best of starts losing at Moor Hall. However they bounced back with three home wins against Coventry, Robin Hood and Atherstone.

In the last they pulled off a spectacular surprise victory at Ladbrook Park to qualify by the smallest possible margin. The reward was a semi-final against Oakridge at neutral venue Kenilworth.

The team was Judith Pegler (handicap 8), Sue Jones (9), Phoebe Anderson (12), Sandra Brazier (13), Deb Harrad (Captain 13), Karen Cowell (17) and Linda Long (23) who earned a coveted place in the league final with a 4 ½ to 2 ½ win.

It will be contested at Handsworth on Monday, September 30 against Nuneaton, who defeated Leamington County in the other semi-final.

On a very wet August Sunday, Rugby Golf Club Mixed Section held their Len Reece Foursomes competition with 12 pairs braving the weather. The trophy this year was won by a pairing of the Lady Captain and Senior Captain, Linda Long and Phil Turrell scoring 33 Stableford points. The runners-up were Pete Long and Robyn Crighton with 32 points.